‘Excellent news’, ‘Excited about this one’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer agreement

After a poor start to the 2021-22 season, Hull City have opted to bolster their forward line with the signing of Sheffield United’s Tyler Smith.

The 22-year-old has penned a permanent two-year contract with the Tigers, and the option is there to extend that by a further year.

Smith never made a league appearance for the Blades but appeared once for them in the League Cup this season, spending the rest of his career out on loan in non-league with Barrow and then the EFL.

The striker has had spells at Doncaster, Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town but has now opted to leave Bramall Lane permanently to seek first-team football elsewhere.

Up-front was an area of the pitch that needed addressing massively for Hull, with just Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis on the books as out-and-out strikers and both are target men.

Smith on the other hand is a smaller, quicker forward and despite not having any Championship experience he will offer Grant McCann something entirely different.

Hull fans have been reacting to the latest bit of transfer business by the club – check out the social media responses.


