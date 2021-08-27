‘Excellent news’, ‘Excited about this one’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer agreement

After a poor start to the 2021-22 season, Hull City have opted to bolster their forward line with the signing of Sheffield United’s Tyler Smith.

The 22-year-old has penned a permanent two-year contract with the Tigers, and the option is there to extend that by a further year.

Smith never made a league appearance for the Blades but appeared once for them in the League Cup this season, spending the rest of his career out on loan in non-league with Barrow and then the EFL.

The striker has had spells at Doncaster, Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town but has now opted to leave Bramall Lane permanently to seek first-team football elsewhere.

Up-front was an area of the pitch that needed addressing massively for Hull, with just Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis on the books as out-and-out strikers and both are target men.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Hull City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Hull City were founded in 1905. True False

Smith on the other hand is a smaller, quicker forward and despite not having any Championship experience he will offer Grant McCann something entirely different.

Hull fans have been reacting to the latest bit of transfer business by the club – check out the social media responses.

Hopefully a good signing. https://t.co/70WN3t2M4b — Paul Wood (@woodhull1) August 27, 2021

Absolutely buzzing! one of our best transfer windows for a long time….. get him in that starting lineup tomorrow #hcafc https://t.co/ZfLISO7MdJ — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) August 27, 2021

Excited about this one. Had a good season for a poor Swindon, last year. Scores a lot of goals for #SUFC U23’s. Promising player. The striker we need?🙌🏽 #hcafc https://t.co/iASkOFzQiT — hundredhcafc🎗 (@hundredhcafc) August 27, 2021

Very happy with this signing!

He’ll definitely bring something different to our attacking options and he shouldn’t be written off before actually playing a game 👍🐯 #hcafc https://t.co/pVcSANu3iU — Oliver Harsley🎗 (@OllieHarsley) August 27, 2021

Let’s hope he can get some goals — Finlay (@Finlay8900) August 27, 2021

As long as he knows what offside is then I’m in — Deacon Hordon (@DeaconHordz) August 27, 2021

Get him straight into the starting XI on Saturday — Tom Griffin (@_journotom) August 27, 2021

Just the striker we need — harves (@fanzone_fc) August 27, 2021

Excellent news. Welcome Tyler! — Hull City OSC (@HCOSC_Official) August 27, 2021