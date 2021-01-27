Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Excellent news’, ‘Baller’ – Many Swansea City fans react to club announcement involving forward

Liam Cullen has secured a new long-term contract at Swansea City, the South Wales outfit have confirmed.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at the Liberty Stadium, and has decided to extend his stay with the Swans until 2024, with an option for a further year.

Cullen’s initial deal was set to expire in 18 months, but the striker has been rewarded for his rapid progression under Steve Cooper.

Having been handed his Championship debut earlier in the campaign, one of 10 appearances he’s made in all competitions this season, Cullen then scored his first professional goals in Swansea’s FA Cup fourth round victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The frontman netted his first Championship goal in the final day thumping at Reading, and despite not featuring in the league since before Christmas, Cullen will be hoping his FA Cup brace will lead to further opportunities as the youngster looks to become a key part in Cooper’s team.

