‘Excellent news’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging player news

Matt Penney has put pen to paper on a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday, with the defender signing a 12-month extension at Hillsborough.

The 22-year-old has spent this season away from Hillsborough, plying his trade in the 2.Bundesliga with FC St Pauli and making 14 appearances for the German side.

The left-back will be part of Garry Monk’s plans for 2020/21, with the defender putting pen to paper on a 12-month extension at the Yorkshire club.

Penney broke into the Owls’ first-team under Jos Luhukay last season, making his debut in a 2-0 League Cup victory over Sunderland before going on to make 17 appearances across all competitions.

After failing to make an impact in pre-season, Penney was sent out on loan to Germany to St Pauli, and he has since impressed for the 2. Bundesliga side.

The 22-year-old will look to add depth to the Wednesday squad next season, with current full-back Morgan Fox attracting interest as his contract looks set to expire at end of the month.

Penney is highly regarded by the Hillsborough faithful, and they have now reacted to the club’s announcement of his new deal.

Here is what they had to say…

Best bit of business we’ve done so far, well done all involved. — Ben Cairns (@cairns1) June 4, 2020

ANNOUNCE PROMOTION — alex🌹 (@christmasdino) June 4, 2020

Great, now it’s time to get him in the first team 👍🏻 — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) June 4, 2020

Excellent news, I was disappointed we loaned him out, he'll be coming back a better player 👍🏻 — Kelly (@s26kel) June 4, 2020

Get Nando and fletch signed up now please — Matthew 🦉 (@matt_h4) June 4, 2020

Finally something good comes from the club. Left back next year !! — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) June 4, 2020

Good move — Marshmellowowls (@marshmellowowls) June 4, 2020

Finally some good news — AstonOwl (@OwlAston) June 4, 2020