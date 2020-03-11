Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Excellent news!’, ‘A proper shambles’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans react to latest update from the club

Loads of Charlton fans have reacted to the news that club secretary Chris Parkes will return to his role on Thursday after being suspended.

As recently as September 2018, Parkes was honoured by the club as he celebrated his 30th anniversary at The Valley, but he was placed on gardening leave after he reported chairman Matt Southall under instruction from the majority shareholder, Tahnoon Nimer after an ugly spat broke out between the two key figures.

The news of his return was confirmed on the club’s official website on Wednesday, stating that a ‘full investigation’ had now been carried out and they were ‘satisfied’ that Parkes did nothing wrong.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money only for the chairman to bite back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he strongly refuted the allegations.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Whilst this latest news was popular with the fans, it did very little to help Southall’s case in the eyes of their fans…


