‘Excellent news!’, ‘A proper shambles’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans react to latest update from the club

Loads of Charlton fans have reacted to the news that club secretary Chris Parkes will return to his role on Thursday after being suspended.

As recently as September 2018, Parkes was honoured by the club as he celebrated his 30th anniversary at The Valley, but he was placed on gardening leave after he reported chairman Matt Southall under instruction from the majority shareholder, Tahnoon Nimer after an ugly spat broke out between the two key figures.

The Board are happy to confirm Chris Parkes will resume his duties as Club Secretary. 👉 https://t.co/voWyjdhzSb #cafc pic.twitter.com/3XSFzsm7t0 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 11, 2020

The news of his return was confirmed on the club’s official website on Wednesday, stating that a ‘full investigation’ had now been carried out and they were ‘satisfied’ that Parkes did nothing wrong.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money only for the chairman to bite back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he strongly refuted the allegations.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Whilst this latest news was popular with the fans, it did very little to help Southall’s case in the eyes of their fans…

Give him Southall's flat and all of the nice bread as compensation. — Drackard (@Drackard) March 11, 2020

Sack the Board. Southall get out of our club and leave the keys to the flat and Range Rover at the main reception. — Phil (@phil_cullum) March 11, 2020

Sounds like a proper shambles, the man that has been the public face of the club at the darkest point of the previous regime deserves more than being publically dumped for doing his job. — steven mummery (@Steven_at_24) March 11, 2020

Right decision, now to get rid of Southall — Jake (@Jake_CAFC) March 11, 2020

Ludicrous to suspend the bloke in the first place. Right decision to re-instate. Now can you please confirm that Matt Southall has left the club with immediate effect? – Tell him to leave the Range Rover keys and flat keys at reception on the way out.👋 #cafc — Ben (@BenCAFC93) March 11, 2020

To turn this around in 24 hours shows what a ridiculous decision in the first place and is yet another example why the current board is not fit for purpose — Danny Court (@CourtDannycourt) March 11, 2020

This is more than a little bit shambolic — Howesyourphoto (@choweser) March 11, 2020