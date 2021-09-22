‘Excellent move’, ‘Show them what you’re about’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer departure agreed

The transfer window may have closed until January for all but free agents in the EFL, however non-league clubs are still able to do business for the foreseeable future.

September and the coming months are a good time for EFL clubs to send young players out on loan to the National League and divisions below to gain some extra experience.

And that’s exactly what Sheffield Wednesday have done with defender Ciaran Brennan, who has headed to a sleeping giant of non-league in Notts County on a two-month deal.

Brennan is yet to make an appearance for the Owls in the league but featured four times in cup competitions during the 2020-21 campaign, including playing all 90 minutes in the FA Cup round four clash with Everton.

The 21-year-old featured in the EFL Trophy recently but with injuries to both Connell Rawlinson and Kyle Cameron, Magpies manager Ian Burchnall has decided to draft Brennan in for at least the next two months.

It’s a potentially important move for Brennan who is in need of regular minutes and Wednesday fans have been reacting to news of his move to Meadow Lane.

Great move in my opinion. Any player not in the match day squad needs to be going out on loan and gaining valuable game time. #SWFC https://t.co/4jv7v1JI4m — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) September 22, 2021

It’s good getting these academy players out hopefully come back and be stronger 🦉 — Henerz16 (@Henerz18) September 22, 2021

Excellent move ,good luck 🦉 — Carlos Shires (@CarlosShires) September 22, 2021

Good luck mate get some game time and come back better and stronger — ED14 (@ED6ixx) September 22, 2021

To good for the conference — Peter Woodhouse (@Peter073001) September 22, 2021

Brilliant signing for County this he's a very talented boy good luck to both — rob brooks (@rob19275) September 22, 2021

Good luck Ciaran. Go play some games and show them what you're about. — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) September 22, 2021

What a signing he is for them by the way. Go and show what you’re capable of Ciaran 💙 — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) September 22, 2021