Sheffield Wednesday

‘Excellent move’, ‘Show them what you’re about’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer departure agreed

Published

7 mins ago

on

The transfer window may have closed until January for all but free agents in the EFL, however non-league clubs are still able to do business for the foreseeable future.

September and the coming months are a good time for EFL clubs to send young players out on loan to the National League and divisions below to gain some extra experience.

And that’s exactly what Sheffield Wednesday have done with defender Ciaran Brennan, who has headed to a sleeping giant of non-league in Notts County on a two-month deal.

Brennan is yet to make an appearance for the Owls in the league but featured four times in cup competitions during the 2020-21 campaign, including playing all 90 minutes in the FA Cup round four clash with Everton.

The 21-year-old featured in the EFL Trophy recently but with injuries to both Connell Rawlinson and Kyle Cameron, Magpies manager Ian Burchnall has decided to draft Brennan in for at least the next two months.

It’s a potentially important move for Brennan who is in need of regular minutes and Wednesday fans have been reacting to news of his move to Meadow Lane.


