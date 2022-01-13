‘Excellent’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Wigan Athletic fans react as deal for Championship player confirmed

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Josh Magennis from Hull City on a two-and-a-half year deal.

🤝 Welcome to Wigan Athletic, Josh Magennis! We are delighted to sign the Northern Ireland striker on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Josh scored 18 league goals to fire Hull City to the Sky Bet League One title last season.#wafc 🔵⚪ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 13, 2022

The 31-year-old has struggled for the Tigers in the Championship this season, managing just two goals in 19 league games. However, he was an influential figure for Grant McCann’s side as they won promotion from League One in the previous campaign, netting 18 times.

With that in mind, landing the Northern Ireland international seems a smart move from the Latics, who are pushing for a return to the second tier.

Whilst Leam Richardson’s men are fourth, they have multiple games in hand on their rivals, but it will still be tough to win promotion given the hectic schedule they will embark on.

Therefore, Magennis’ arrival makes a lot of sense, as they’ve brought in a proven performer at this level. Here we look at some of the reaction from the support after the transfer was announced…

Great Signing …. Not many players can play both Striker and Keeper 💙🤍 versatility is what’s it’s about #wafc https://t.co/69vEOmXUSx — Rob Traynor (@Baldie74) January 13, 2022

To be fair about 5 of em were against our under 23s last season but it's a much-needed boost to the forward line while big Charlie continues his recovery. #wafc https://t.co/Yb6HxO2PfC — Stuart Alker (@stuartalker) January 13, 2022

Happy with that ! https://t.co/rYrG28O7JK — Scott Martindale (@ScottMart1ndale) January 13, 2022

Most teams only have 20 games left but we have 25… Cue Andy Holt grumbling that it's not fair that we get to play our new signings in the rearranged games…. Should have played us this week @AndyhHolt! INJECT THE BITTERNESS INTO MY VEINS. #WAFC https://t.co/iqj0K6F3xx — Gareth Davies (@mrgarethrdavies) January 13, 2022

WHAT A SIGNING! This man scored 18 goals last season. McClean, Magennis, Lang and Keane as a front 4… 👏🏻 https://t.co/fPopa8P9Gm — Knappers (@ftfcknappers) January 13, 2022

Lang, Keane, Wyke, Humphrys and now Magennis. Some goals in there! ⚽️ — Off The Line Blog (@OffTheLineBlog) January 13, 2022