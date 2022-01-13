Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Excellent’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Wigan Athletic fans react as deal for Championship player confirmed

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Josh Magennis from Hull City on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 31-year-old has struggled for the Tigers in the Championship this season, managing just two goals in 19 league games. However, he was an influential figure for Grant McCann’s side as they won promotion from League One in the previous campaign, netting 18 times.

With that in mind, landing the Northern Ireland international seems a smart move from the Latics, who are pushing for a return to the second tier.

Whilst Leam Richardson’s men are fourth, they have multiple games in hand on their rivals, but it will still be tough to win promotion given the hectic schedule they will embark on.

Therefore, Magennis’ arrival makes a lot of sense, as they’ve brought in a proven performer at this level. Here we look at some of the reaction from the support after the transfer was announced…


