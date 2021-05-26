Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Excellent’, ‘Hand us the League One title’ – These Bolton fans are delighted after player announcement shared

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Lloyd Isgrove has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The wide man featured in 32 games as the Trotters won promotion to League One, scoring three goals and registering the same number of assists, with one of those strikes coming on the crucial final day victory at Crawley Town that sealed promotion.

Despite that, there were doubts as to whether Isgrove would stay because of his contract situation, but they have been put to bed as the club announced this afternoon that a fresh agreement had been finalised.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bolton Wanderers’ academy?

1 of 22

Kevin Nolan

As you would expect, many Wanderers fans were delighted with the update, as they believe the 28-year-old will still be able to have a big impact on the team in the third tier following promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player news from Twitter…


