‘Excellent’, ‘Hand us the League One title’ – These Bolton fans are delighted after player announcement shared

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Lloyd Isgrove has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

🔷 𝗜𝗦𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 🔷 ✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce that @lloyd_isgrove has signed a new two-year deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) May 26, 2021

The wide man featured in 32 games as the Trotters won promotion to League One, scoring three goals and registering the same number of assists, with one of those strikes coming on the crucial final day victory at Crawley Town that sealed promotion.

Despite that, there were doubts as to whether Isgrove would stay because of his contract situation, but they have been put to bed as the club announced this afternoon that a fresh agreement had been finalised.

As you would expect, many Wanderers fans were delighted with the update, as they believe the 28-year-old will still be able to have a big impact on the team in the third tier following promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player news from Twitter…

Might as well just hand us the League 1 title now and save everyone the trouble #BWFC https://t.co/FxN0WosK0g — Martin Pendlebury (@PengyElWanderer) May 26, 2021

Excellent signing with politic back next season it’s anyone’s that position. — mark crowther (@mark_crowther3) May 26, 2021

Well deserved Izzy 👍🏻 — Nat. (@NatOwens97) May 26, 2021

And another one!! Yes Izzy!!! 🤍💙🤍💙🤍 — Angela Abbott (@angieabb100) May 26, 2021

Love that — Anthony Charnock (@bwfcanthony02) May 26, 2021