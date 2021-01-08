‘Excellent’, ‘Buzzing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer news

Anthony Knockaert will be staying at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

Knockaert signed for Forest on loan until January back in October, arriving on loan from Premier League side Fulham.

He has since made 16 appearances for the Reds – chipping in with one goal and one assist – and has been a key player under Chris Hughton.

His initial loan deal expired yesterday, but Forest have now agreed to extend his time at the club until the end of the season with Fulham’s permission.

That’s according to John Percy, who has revealed that the two clubs agreed a deal to extend the loan today.

Knockaert’s performances have divided opinions amongst Forest fans this season, but there can be no denying his quality on the ball.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this major transfer news…

