Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Excellent’, ‘Buzzing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer news

Published

14 mins ago

on

Anthony Knockaert will be staying at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

Knockaert signed for Forest on loan until January back in October, arriving on loan from Premier League side Fulham.

He has since made 16 appearances for the Reds – chipping in with one goal and one assist – and has been a key player under Chris Hughton.

His initial loan deal expired yesterday, but Forest have now agreed to extend his time at the club until the end of the season with Fulham’s permission.

That’s according to John Percy, who has revealed that the two clubs agreed a deal to extend the loan today.

Knockaert’s performances have divided opinions amongst Forest fans this season, but there can be no denying his quality on the ball.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this major transfer news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Excellent’, ‘Buzzing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: