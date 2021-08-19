‘Excellent business’, ‘Now don’t loan him out’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to emerging contract news

Blackburn Rovers could be about to have an exciting end to the summer transfer window following the sale of Adam Armstrong, and the results on the pitch right now are matching fans’ mood.

And they are even happier now as a new contract has been announced and it’s that of young defender Hayden Carter.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Rovers since 2014 after previously being on the books at Manchester City, made his senior debut for Blackburn at the back end of the 2019-20 season, but spent the second half of the next campaign on loan at League One side Burton Albion.

After impressing at the Brewers, Carter has been given a chance by Tony Mowbray to start this season, coming on at half-time against Millwall on Saturday and he played all 90 minutes at right-back in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last night and provided a crucial cross which ended up with Darragh Lenihan heading home the winner.

Less than 24 hours after that happened, Carter has been rewarded with a new deal, extending his contract until 2024 and from the reactions of Rovers fans it is a well-deserved one at that.

Brilliant Player with potential to play at the top, good business by #Rovers https://t.co/T8faiz99mB — Josh Smith Díaz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇱 (@JSm1th_19) August 19, 2021

Good news. Very good news. Now don’t loan him out, Tony.

He’s fine here.#Rovers https://t.co/EZ4WNGVRTu — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) August 19, 2021

What a player, this is good 👏🏻 https://t.co/NOG6S30QQE — – 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉 💖 (@rach_smiith) August 19, 2021

Now please keep him involved in the first team. — phil tomlinson (@Tom32156Phil) August 19, 2021

Buzzin what a player he’s turning into. He was class last night. — 🌹 (@ROVERSFC1995) August 19, 2021

Proper high hopes for this lad. Could be a absolute ⭐️🔵⚪️ — Chris Moss (@mosstoboy) August 19, 2021

Well deserved Hayden! 🔵⚪️ — Alex Lomax (@AlexLomax11) August 19, 2021