‘Excellent business’ – Crystal Palace secure signing of Derby County player: The verdict

Crystal Palace have secured the signing of highly-rated Derby County striker Luke Plange.

The 19-year-old, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League outfit, has been loaned back to the Rams for what remains of this season.

Plange started the campaign in excellent form for Derby’s U23s, scoring five times in 10 PL2 matches, before being trusted within the first team set up at pride Park.

The young striker made his debut away to Bristol City at the start of December, netting his first goal at senior level a week later, a strike that proved to be the matchwinner against Blackpool.

Plange has netted three times in six league starts this season, adding a further two appearances from the bench.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this deal and what qualities he brings to the Premier League outfit…

Chris Thorpe

I think it’s a good move for him, especially when you assess how many young players Palace are blooding in/bringing through.

Obviously it’s very unfortunate for Derby but at the same time they do need the money.

Plange is a player that they would have known would go on to bigger and better things, so naturally they wish him well.

He now has a chance to be a hero and keep them in the Championship during his loan.

Overall I think this is excellent business by Palace.

Declan Harte

Plange has burst onto the scene this season for Derby County and has looked very impressive.

The 19-year old striker clearly has a lot of potential and has performed well for Wayne Rooney’s side when called upon.

In eight league games, he has scored three goals. Those goals have been vital for Derby in their relegation battle.

Palace have been a hotbed for young creative talent in recent seasons and Plange is another to add to the list of really promising players that have been plucked from the Championship by the Eagles.

It’s unlikely he’ll go straight into the team when he arrives in the Summer, but he will be a fine addition to their squad and a great option from the bench.

Sam Rourke

Plange has been thrusted into the Rams first-team this season and has coped admirable with the challenges and rigours that Championship football possesses.

At just 19, he’s shown in a short space of time that he is capable of leading the line adequately whilst also scoring goals in what is Rams team battling against all the odds this season.

It’s a really exciting move for Plange this as Patrick Vieira is building a very exiting, youthful looking Crystal Palace side with the Frenchman not afraid to utilise younger players in the first-team fold.

I don’t expect him to be a guaranteed starter next season when he properly links up with the south London club, but he’s shown that he has ability and a very high ceiling.

For such a cut-price fee, it was almost a no brainer from the Eagles as he’s a player who could develop and blossom into a seriously top-class player in the future.