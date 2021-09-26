‘Excellent’, Brought in to win games like that’ – Many Sunderland fans react to display from 22-year-old in Bolton win

A number of Sunderland supporters were impressed by the performance of goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann following their 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Black Cats went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in League One after they threw away a 2-0 lead last time out in the league at Fleetwood Town.

Lee Johnson’s side managed to deliver a strong enough performance to take all three points from a very tight encounter in which Bolton pushed them all the way.

In the end, though Carl Winchester’s 17th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

One player who was instrumental in the Black Cats taking all three points was Hoffman.

The 22-year-old showed his potential by making four vital saves, and he was always on hand to provide a calming presence to the back four when Sunderland were under pressure.

It was a display that shows why Sunderland decided to bring the keeper into the club on a loan deal form Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

These kinds of performances from your goalkeeper can be the difference between a side that can earn promotion or not.

Are these 22 Sunderland stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The Stadium of Light's capacity is 52,000 True False

Many Sunderland fans were swift to suggest that Hoffman’s impact on the game allowed them to take all three points. While there is growing confidence amongst supporters that the Black Cats have found a real safe pair of hands to be in goal this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Blimey. Bolton did not let up. Well done lads for keeping that up. Thought Hoffman and Flanagan were excellent today #safc — F I O N A 💁🏻‍♀️ (@fiona2608) September 25, 2021

Flanagan has been brilliant so far this season reason why we miss him away to Fleetwood also Doyle was great, Hoffman was good also kept a clean sheet. #safc — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) September 25, 2021

Everyone is talking about Dan Niel and Stewart, but I tell you what the Hoff is looking like a world class keeper in a few years . @RokerReport #safc #safehands — Matt  (@Rollie3333) September 25, 2021

Excellent — David Keeler (@Keeler966) September 25, 2021

Class — safcleo (@safcreportt) September 25, 2021

The Hoff: brought in to win games like that – delivered today 🧤 #SAFC — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) September 25, 2021