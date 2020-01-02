Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Excellent’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted at player update

Published

1 min ago

on

Stoke City confirmed today that they had recalled winger Thibaud Verlinden from Bolton Wanderers after his successful spell in League One.

The 20-year-old was one of many to join the Trotters in the summer and he has been a massive hit in the third tier. Verlinden scored three goals in 15 games and impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and direct style.

Of course, Stoke had been monitoring his progress and the Potters announced on their official Twitter account that they had brought the youngster back.

Verlinden didn’t feature for Bolton when they lost to Plymouth in the FA Cup this season, meaning he would be available to start for Michael O’Neill’s men when they make the trip to take on Brentford in the third round this weekend.

And, it’s fair to say the fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the player in a red and white shirt. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


