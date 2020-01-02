‘Excellent’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted at player update

Stoke City confirmed today that they had recalled winger Thibaud Verlinden from Bolton Wanderers after his successful spell in League One.

He's back… 👀@ThibaudVerlinde has been recalled from his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers, with immediate effect#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/21RZxt6D4v — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 2, 2020

The 20-year-old was one of many to join the Trotters in the summer and he has been a massive hit in the third tier. Verlinden scored three goals in 15 games and impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and direct style.

Of course, Stoke had been monitoring his progress and the Potters announced on their official Twitter account that they had brought the youngster back.

Verlinden didn’t feature for Bolton when they lost to Plymouth in the FA Cup this season, meaning he would be available to start for Michael O’Neill’s men when they make the trip to take on Brentford in the third round this weekend.

And, it’s fair to say the fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the player in a red and white shirt. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

To quote Marko Arnautovic…this is what I like. — Jase (@scfcjase) January 2, 2020

How do I like this more than once? — Ben Burgess (@burge125) January 2, 2020

Excellent — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) January 2, 2020

Mad how we are actually winning the league this season — Scotty P (@ScottTerryPete1) January 2, 2020

Amazing news, can’t wait to see him back on the pitch in the red and white stripes — Lewis Bourne (@lewisbourne19) January 2, 2020

Does this mean ince is even further away from the team 👀 — george (@george95349403) January 2, 2020

Promotion is now confirmed — Alfie (@Alfiebrookess) January 2, 2020