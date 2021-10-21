Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Excellent again’ – Many Swansea City fans react as player shines during West Brom victory

Published

10 mins ago

on

Swansea City had to fight back from an early Karlan Grant goal to win all three points against West Brom last night. 

Grant, who scored the winner against Birmingham City last weekend, scored inside a minute to fire the visitors into the lead.

The Swans then equalised through Joel Piroe in the 61st minute, when the 22-year-old managed to beat the offside trap in latching onto Jamie Paterson’s perfectly executed clip over the top, before calmly slotting past Sam Johnstone. 

The roles then reversed in the 83rd minute, with Joel Piroe benefitting from some sloppy West Brom defending before threading the ball through to Jamie Paterson. 

The 29-year-old managed to weave his way inside, before adding his fifth goal of the season. 

In what was another excellent Swansea performance, it was the goalscoring duo that shone the most. 

Piroe is proving to be an excellent addition, netting what was his seventh goal of this Championship campaign, and his fourth in his last six. 

The Dutchman, who arrived from PSV in the summer, can certainly go onto big things in his career, with his start at Swansea showing plenty of promise for what is to come.

Here, we take a look at how Swansea fans on Twitter have reacted to Piroe’s performance last night…


