‘Excellent again’ – Many Swansea City fans react as player shines during West Brom victory

Swansea City had to fight back from an early Karlan Grant goal to win all three points against West Brom last night.

Grant, who scored the winner against Birmingham City last weekend, scored inside a minute to fire the visitors into the lead.

The Swans then equalised through Joel Piroe in the 61st minute, when the 22-year-old managed to beat the offside trap in latching onto Jamie Paterson’s perfectly executed clip over the top, before calmly slotting past Sam Johnstone.

The roles then reversed in the 83rd minute, with Joel Piroe benefitting from some sloppy West Brom defending before threading the ball through to Jamie Paterson.

The 29-year-old managed to weave his way inside, before adding his fifth goal of the season.

In what was another excellent Swansea performance, it was the goalscoring duo that shone the most.

Piroe is proving to be an excellent addition, netting what was his seventh goal of this Championship campaign, and his fourth in his last six.

The Dutchman, who arrived from PSV in the summer, can certainly go onto big things in his career, with his start at Swansea showing plenty of promise for what is to come.

Here, we take a look at how Swansea fans on Twitter have reacted to Piroe’s performance last night…

meant to be up in 5 hours. laying, thinking about joel piroe — jamie paterson lover (@AIexandarNedkov) October 21, 2021

Fantastic performance last night. Totally dominated one of the promotion favourites after the early goal. Some quality performances particularly Paterson and Piroe. Been a great week — Rhys Gedrych (@rhysged) October 21, 2021

Was watching Piroe last night, his movement, running, workrate, dribbling and wondering who it reminded me of… Then it came to me, prime Danny Graham. — ForeverJACK #FeGodwnNiEto 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ForeverJACK) October 21, 2021

Joel Piroe easily when of the best penalty box Goalscorers I’ve seen in years. So calm and composed ⚽️🦢 — Robert (@chipprob) October 21, 2021

Piroe best striker itl. Swans title charge and pato too good for this league — Swans95 (@swans95) October 21, 2021

Great result for the Swans last night against a very good Baggies side. Piroe and Paterson were excellent again. Nice to see some former colleagues from Swansea Uni as well. pic.twitter.com/DW3r8uyUj1 — Andrew Rhodes (@andrewjonrhodes) October 21, 2021

No Piroe No Party https://t.co/FKXPorFig8 — George Rees-Julian (@rees_julian) October 20, 2021

YEESSSSSSSS!!!! No prioe no party! Park u beauty — charlie pulford (@PulfordCharlie) October 20, 2021