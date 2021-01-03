Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Excellent again’, ‘Awesome’ – These Norwich fans were delighted with one man after win over Barnsley

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City enjoyed a good day on Saturday, as they strengthened their lead at the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Carrow Road.

Emi Buendia’s seventh league goal of the season just after the hour mark was enough to secure all three points for Norwich, with the Argentine volleying in from close range after an excellent ball over the top of the Barnsley defence from Kenny McLean.

Indeed, while it was Buendia whose strike ultimately secured the win for the Canaries, McLean himself would also win plenty of praise for his performance against the Tykes.

The midfielder once again produced an important and rather dominant display in the centre of the park for Daniel Farke’s side, as they moved six points clear of the play-off places.

That contribution from McLean did not go unnoticed amongst the club’s fanbase, with plenty of Norwich fans keen to praise the Scotsman as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 29-year-old.


