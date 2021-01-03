‘Excellent again’, ‘Awesome’ – These Norwich fans were delighted with one man after win over Barnsley

Norwich City enjoyed a good day on Saturday, as they strengthened their lead at the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Carrow Road.

Emi Buendia’s seventh league goal of the season just after the hour mark was enough to secure all three points for Norwich, with the Argentine volleying in from close range after an excellent ball over the top of the Barnsley defence from Kenny McLean.

Indeed, while it was Buendia whose strike ultimately secured the win for the Canaries, McLean himself would also win plenty of praise for his performance against the Tykes.

The midfielder once again produced an important and rather dominant display in the centre of the park for Daniel Farke’s side, as they moved six points clear of the play-off places.

That contribution from McLean did not go unnoticed amongst the club’s fanbase, with plenty of Norwich fans keen to praise the Scotsman as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 29-year-old.

Really impressed with McLean that half #ncfc — Matt Lewendon (@matty_leww) January 2, 2021

Well played @BarnsleyFC hope you do well this season, I like you’re setup, unlucky not to score today. #ncfc laboured again today, should of scored 3-4 times but abother 3pts. good game to watch. McLean had a great game today as did emi and gibson — kempez (@kempez79) January 2, 2021

#ncfc McLean’s range of passing all game has been quality — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) January 2, 2021

I thought McLean was MOTM tbh. Then Emi, then Gibbo. #NCFC https://t.co/srUnYWJBRl — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) January 2, 2021

Kenny McLean has been awesome last 3 games #ncfc — Max Adams (@MaxAdams7) January 2, 2021

Barnsley were ok, not buying the love they are getting from some. Cantwell was good, until he got anywhere near the 18 yard box. McLean was huge today (MOTM) Gibson made a massive difference. Emi, well, different class! Up the Norwich #ncfc 💛💚 — Gabelli🔰🌹 (@IanGabelli) January 2, 2021

As an aside, McLean has been excellent again.

MOTM v QPR a few days ago, today a stunning 40 yard lofted through ball for Emi’s goal. I know a lot of you don’t want to hear this but McLean is better than Rupp and always has been. #ncfc — Phil (@GKviews) January 2, 2021