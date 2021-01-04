Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Exactly who we need’, ‘Go get him’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as potential signing hands in transfer request

Nottingham Forest transfer target Siriki Dembele has handed in a transfer request, as confirmed by Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The 24-year-old wing wizard was first linked to the City Ground a few weeks ago, but a whole host of other clubs, including Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keeping tabs on Dembele’s progress.

The list of potential suitors only grows and grows, with Newcastle United, Celtic and Rangers all in the mix as well, so we could end up seeing a titanic transfer tussle for the League One attacker this month.

Dembele has netted five times this season and also notched five assists and it’s thought only a big, big bid will see him leave Posh in January.

MacAnthony wants Dembele to stay and help his current team achieve promotion, but he stopped short of confirming whether or not he had accepted the transfer requested, which he received yesterday morning.

The news will put all the clubs speculated with his transfer on red alert, and out of all the teams that have been linked, Nottingham Forest may need him the most – especially if Anthony Knockaert returns to Fulham.

There may not be enough money in the transfer kitty at the club to entice Dembele away from London Road, but Forest fans have been discussing the news of his transfer request and potential arrival anyway.


