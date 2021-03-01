Exactly when Darren Moore found out about potential Sheffield Wednesday deal revealed in report

Darren Moore was made aware of Sheffield Wednesday’s interest before Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Ipswich Town at the weekend.

It was announced this morning that Moore had left Doncaster to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday, despite Donny fighting for promotion in League One.

Moore was previously linked with the Wednesday role back in January, but whilst there was nothing in those rumours, he has decided to join the Owls less than two months later.

Further details have emerged following Moore’s decision to join Wednesday and leave Doncaster, as per Doncaster Free Press.

It is claimed that Wednesday made contact with Moore’s representatives on Friday, with Moore being made aware of the interest before Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.

Donny lost 2-1 to Ipswich at Portman Road, with goals from Alan Judge and James Norwood condemning Rovers to a defeat.

Rovers were also informed by Moore that he intended to speak to Wednesday on Saturday, before Donny’s clash with Ipswich.

Andy Butler has been placed in charge of Doncaster until the end of the season, as Rovers look to cement their place in the League One play-off places.

The Verdict

From the outside looking in, Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich may well have been influenced by Moore’s decision to join Wednesday.

In my opinion, it is poor of him to inform Doncaster that he wished to speak to Wednesday before the game, and that clearly had an impact on the performance.

It’s a surprising one, and not one that many fans would have expected to happen at all.