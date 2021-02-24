‘Exactly what we’re crying out for’ – Bristol City arrival tipped for success: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Bristol City sparked back into life at long last in the Sky Bet Championship with them ending a losing streak away at Middlesbrough with a 3-1 win.

It was a fine Robins performance and the first since the appointment of Nigel Pearson, with him watching on.

Indeed, there is a hope that Pearson’s previous experience in the Championship will serve him well this season and in the coming years, with many fans seemingly pleased with what they’ve seen so far from him in his career.

That in mind, FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Kory Cook is also of the opinion that he could be a hit at Ashton Gate.

He said:

“I think Pearson is a fantastic appointment for us, he is exactly what we’re crying out for.

“He has a reputation for being able to get the best out of the players at his disposal, and the City team are completely short of confidence at the moment.

“I’m hoping he’ll be able to provide some stability, shoring us up at the back and getting the likes of Nakhi Wells firing again.”



Pearson’s arrival was a little bit of a surprise one with him not really mentioned early on after the removal of Holden but it does seem as though it is an appointment that has got fans onside and hopeful that they can climb the table once more.

Whether or not they make the play-offs this season remains to be seen but there appears fresh optimism at Ashton Gate and that is at least a start.