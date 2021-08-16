‘Exactly what we needed’, ‘Big fan of this’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as transfer agreement reached with Liverpool

It’s taken them a while, but Sheffield United have finally managed to get an incoming signing over the line – and they didn’t have to sell a player to do so.

The whispers up until the start of August were that one of Aaron Ramsdale or Sander Berge may have to depart Bramall Lane in order for Slavisa Jokanovic to strengthen his side, but both players are still with the Blades for now – not that their presence has helped too much as they have obtained just one point out of a possible six in the Championship so far.

Having not scored a goal yet in the league, you’d think that a new winger or forward would be on Jokanovic’s mind despite having a plethora of attacking options, but his first addition is a centre-back and it’s one that has had a whirlwind 2021.

After signing for Liverpool on February 1 from Preston North End in a surprise deal, Ben Davies has been biding his time to pull on the shirt of the former Premier League champions, having been snapped up on the cheap in the midst of Jurgen Klopp’s defensive injury crisis.

Davies didn’t get that opportunity in the end in a competitive game – he appeared in a couple of pre-season friendlies but with the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the 25-year-old was pushed further down the pecking order.

And with Jack O’Connell’s injury status unclear after missing the majority of last season, a new left-footed centre-back was needed at Bramall Lane and with 129 Championship appearances to his name, Davies fits the bill in terms of experience and quality.

After finally securing their first signing of the summer, Blades fans have been reacting with delight to the arrival of Davies.

Your source? Not having that weve actually signed someone https://t.co/K4zOHIHCCe — Dan (@_DS1904) August 16, 2021

It’s taken a year but we may have finally replaced O’Connell!! 🤞🏻 https://t.co/Eebd0zfXY5 — Citizen Karl (@Boxadan) August 16, 2021

Big fan of this. Was one of the best in the league at preston https://t.co/0dbo3ECnv3 — Powell (@jpsufc1) August 16, 2021

About time. Now just for another 4 players and then our season can start. — shane rowley (@srowley88) August 16, 2021

Outstanding signing well done prince — Danny (@8djc8) August 16, 2021

Exactly what we needed in that back line 👌🏻 — Paul J 🔴⚪⚫️⚔ (@pauljhnst) August 16, 2021