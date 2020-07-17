Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Exactly what we need right now’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to fresh name on managerial radar

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to the Evening Express, Birmingham City and Bristol City are both interested in appointing Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook as their new boss.

Both Birmingham and Bristol City are on the lookout for new managers, having recently parted company with Pep Clotet and Lee Johnson respectively.

It was recently announced that Clotet would be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season, but surprisingly left the club less than a fortnight ago following a poor run of form.

According to the Evening Express, though, Blues are now interested in hiring Paul Cook as their new manager, with Blues reportedly enquiring about the 53-year-old’s compensation package.

Cook has been in charge of Wigan for over three years, guiding the Latics to promotion from League One in his first season in charge at the DW Stadium.

Since then, he has guided Wigan to safety in 2018/19, and looks set to do for the second year running despite the club recently entering administration.

Cook has kept morale high amongst the players, and they defeated relegation-threatened rivals Hull City by eight goals to nil on Tuesday.

Having also won promotion in recent years with Chesterfield and Portsmouth, Cook has impressed in many jobs, and here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this potential appointment…


