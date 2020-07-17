‘Exactly what we need right now’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to fresh name on managerial radar

According to the Evening Express, Birmingham City and Bristol City are both interested in appointing Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook as their new boss.

Both Birmingham and Bristol City are on the lookout for new managers, having recently parted company with Pep Clotet and Lee Johnson respectively.

It was recently announced that Clotet would be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season, but surprisingly left the club less than a fortnight ago following a poor run of form.

According to the Evening Express, though, Blues are now interested in hiring Paul Cook as their new manager, with Blues reportedly enquiring about the 53-year-old’s compensation package.

Cook has been in charge of Wigan for over three years, guiding the Latics to promotion from League One in his first season in charge at the DW Stadium.

Since then, he has guided Wigan to safety in 2018/19, and looks set to do for the second year running despite the club recently entering administration.

Cook has kept morale high amongst the players, and they defeated relegation-threatened rivals Hull City by eight goals to nil on Tuesday.

Having also won promotion in recent years with Chesterfield and Portsmouth, Cook has impressed in many jobs, and here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this potential appointment…

Would take that. One of Him, Bowyer and Hughton. — KW (@Kieran994245761) July 16, 2020

Would take him, obviously. But it's only fan speculation and a couple of people suggesting they'd like him. Nothing concrete at all, Wigan won't go down imo and they're a much better proposition than us. Don't see him leaving there. — JUS~CHILL♧♤♡◇ (@dont_sleep_on_) July 16, 2020

Whoever comes in needs to start from scratch and change the way we play. We have no pace, too slow in the build up and defend so badly. We let teams dominate us. — Mark Jarratt (@shizz1960) July 16, 2020

Exactly what we need right now, plays attacking football on shoe string budgets — Michael Jabbari (@mike1983jabbari) July 16, 2020

I’d say yes, although off the field he’s a strange character. Would take him a little time to sort the squad out, we haven’t got many players who fit in his style or way of playing. — Stanley Beamish (@Mr_WDT) July 17, 2020

Yeah, why not. Done a great job at Wigan — Mark Hammond (@Thetwitmark) July 16, 2020

Get him in now! — Tom Jones (@TomJones1875) July 16, 2020

Doing a great job at wigan

I'd take him 👍🏻 — Phil_bluenose78 (@Phil95412375) July 16, 2020

Happy with it — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) July 17, 2020

Yes from me — Courtney Walcott (@WalcottCourtney) July 17, 2020

yes from me — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) July 16, 2020

All day — Goz (@GozraKris) July 16, 2020