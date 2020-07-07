Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Exactly what we need’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as fresh managerial contender emerges

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to Sky Sports, Chris Hughton is interested in taking charge of Bristol City following the recent dismissal of Lee Johnson.

The Robins parted company with Johnson on Saturday afternoon, in wake of their 1-0 home defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

This was Bristol City’s fourth straight defeat since the season’s restart, and after failing to pick up a win in their previous nine games, Johnson’s four-year tenure at Ashton Gate was brought to an end.

Do these 11 celebrities support Bristol City or not?

1 of 11

Jack Whitehall is a Bristol City supporter - True or false?

As per Sky Sports, Chris Hughton is interested in succeeding Johnson and taking charge of the Robins, in what would be his first job in management since leaving Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Hughton has won automatic promotion to the Premier League twice as a manager, guiding Newcastle United to promotion in 2009/10, and guiding Brighton to promotion in 2016/17.

The 61-year-old helped cement the Seagulls’ place in the top-flight before being sacked at the end of last season, and is now said to be excited at the prospect of taking over at Ashton Gate.

Due to his experience of winning promotion not once, but twice in his managerial career, Hughton is likely to be a popular name amongst City fans.

They have watched their side miss out on promotion despite large backing particularly in the past couple of seasons, and are now craving a man who can come in and deliver promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to this news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Exactly what we need’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as fresh managerial contender emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: