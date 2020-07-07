‘Exactly what we need’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as fresh managerial contender emerges

According to Sky Sports, Chris Hughton is interested in taking charge of Bristol City following the recent dismissal of Lee Johnson.

The Robins parted company with Johnson on Saturday afternoon, in wake of their 1-0 home defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

This was Bristol City’s fourth straight defeat since the season’s restart, and after failing to pick up a win in their previous nine games, Johnson’s four-year tenure at Ashton Gate was brought to an end.

As per Sky Sports, Chris Hughton is interested in succeeding Johnson and taking charge of the Robins, in what would be his first job in management since leaving Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Hughton has won automatic promotion to the Premier League twice as a manager, guiding Newcastle United to promotion in 2009/10, and guiding Brighton to promotion in 2016/17.

The 61-year-old helped cement the Seagulls’ place in the top-flight before being sacked at the end of last season, and is now said to be excited at the prospect of taking over at Ashton Gate.

Due to his experience of winning promotion not once, but twice in his managerial career, Hughton is likely to be a popular name amongst City fans.

They have watched their side miss out on promotion despite large backing particularly in the past couple of seasons, and are now craving a man who can come in and deliver promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to this news…

With the right backing…. mmm but what about our academy lads it’s sounds like he means financial backing as he knows already he’s have loyalty as jono had 4.5 years — Matt A Collins (@mattacollinseng) July 6, 2020

Hughton would be a superb appointment for anyone in this division. A model pro always gets solid teams and plays good footie. He would turn them into a force if he goes. — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) July 6, 2020

Excellent manager and exactly what we need. — AC (@bristolbanker) July 6, 2020

All clubs will sale talent ,something and nothing statement from club ,but to miss out on a chance to employ Houghton would be silly .But at the same time is Houghton say in come and get me to a bigger club — Jim Green (@JimGree53567371) July 6, 2020

Will be disappointed if we get Hughton..I hope lansdown gets an exciting manager who plays expansive football and gives youth a chance. — JonDolman (@JonnyDolman) July 7, 2020

Hes the man we need if they mess this up we will only go down — Callum (@Callum87241452) July 6, 2020

Houghton did it on a shoe string budget at brighton. And got the best out of the squad that he had. — ash preece (@preece08) July 6, 2020

If we don't go for him we will watch him take over at Birmingham or Fulham or somewhere else and always say.. If only we had Take the chance.. The one that got away! If we don't then we should just admit that we're happy to be championship club and be done with it! — Joanna Baggs (@joannab2015) July 6, 2020

Would love Chris Hughton to become manager of @BristolCity 🤞🏼🤞🏼 — Stephen Fry (@stevefry) July 6, 2020

If we don’t appoint the experienced Chris Hughton I will give up any hope of #BristolCity ever getting promoted under the Lansdowns ! — Mike (@mike_1977_) July 6, 2020