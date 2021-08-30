Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Exactly what we need’, ‘Give him the captaincy’ – These Reading fans are delighted as new signing announced

4 mins ago

Reading have completed the signing of Scott Dann, with the experienced defender agreeing a one-year contract with the Royals.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace in the summer and he had been linked with a host of clubs in the Championship in recent weeks.

However, it’s Reading who have won the race for the player, as his arrival was announced by the club this evening.

Bringing in the former Blackburn man, who has spent most of his career in the Premier League, is seen as a coup for the Berkshire outfit and he will certainly help Veljko Paunovic’s men who have endured a tough start that includes losing four of their first five league games.

The four goals they shipped at Huddersfield means they have the worst defensive record in the division too, so Dann’s arrival understandably went down very well with the fans.

