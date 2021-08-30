‘Exactly what we need’, ‘Give him the captaincy’ – These Reading fans are delighted as new signing announced

Reading have completed the signing of Scott Dann, with the experienced defender agreeing a one-year contract with the Royals.

Dann's our man! We are delighted to welcome Scott Dann to Reading Football Club – the former Crystal Palace centre-half joins the Royals on a one-year deal! 🤝#DannsOurMan | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 30, 2021

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace in the summer and he had been linked with a host of clubs in the Championship in recent weeks.

However, it’s Reading who have won the race for the player, as his arrival was announced by the club this evening.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season? 2-2 3-2 win 4-2 win 2-1 loss

Bringing in the former Blackburn man, who has spent most of his career in the Premier League, is seen as a coup for the Berkshire outfit and he will certainly help Veljko Paunovic’s men who have endured a tough start that includes losing four of their first five league games.

The four goals they shipped at Huddersfield means they have the worst defensive record in the division too, so Dann’s arrival understandably went down very well with the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Experienced Centre Back and a leader. Exactly what we need. Welcome to the club Scott Dann — Luke (@Luke1871_) August 30, 2021

Good signing. Will bring experience and leadership — Mark Beasley (@rockster28) August 30, 2021

Jesus we needed this. Good signing — Matthew Smith (@matt1313smith1) August 30, 2021

Give him the captaincy — James Ashfield (@JamesAshfield95) August 30, 2021

What a boy — Kian (@dingkian) August 30, 2021

Absolutely superb player. Wish him well with Reading. Look after him. — Hunter 🦅 (@HunterCPFC) August 30, 2021