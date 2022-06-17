“Exactly what we need” – Barnsley fan pundit reacts after major announcement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There’s a new man in Tarn for next season, with Michael Duff at the reins at Barnsley after leaving Cheltenham Town this summer.

The Tykes suffered a hugely disappointing camapign in the Sky Bet Championship last year, with their play-off challenge the season prior proving a massively distant memory as they crashed into League One for 22/23.

Poya Asbaghi could not keep them up after a poor start under Markus Schopp and, indeed, it was decided that a new man was needed to try and begin a new era at the club.

Step forward Michael Duff, then, who has worked wonders lately at Cheltenham and forged himself quite the reputation.

Indeed, he appeared a wanted man and that’s why, when speaking to Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall, it seems Tykes fans are so happy with the news:

“This is the news that Barnsley really needed, it’s fantastic news.

“Michael Duff is the first man I wanted to get the job from all the candidates – I think he was the best choice. ‘

“Yes, Neil Warnock is obviously a great manager with lots of experience and I’m sure many Barnsley fans wouldn’t have turned him down if he had been appointed but if we’re thinking really about the longer term and to build something at Barnsley, Michael Duff was the man to get.

“I’ve got to give massive credit to the new board at the top who have maanged to pull this off. I was a little bit doubtful when Blackpool started showing an interest because I think he was a man in demand so the fact we’ve got him is fantastic news.

“It’s exactly what the club needs after what was a horrible season last year and I think this has given us a real chance of bouncing back at the first time of asking.”

