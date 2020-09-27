Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Exactly what this team is missing’ – These Derby fans react as former player stars in heavy Rams defeat

Published

4 mins ago

on

Derby County were hammered 4-0 by Blackburn at Pride Park yesterday, with former player Bradley Johnson starring for Rovers.

The 33-year-old was a very big signing for the Rams when he arrived from Norwich and whilst he did well at times, he didn’t really hit the heights many expected.

However, he is still playing in the Championship and he showed his quality against Phillip Cocu’s men by scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes.

Whilst his second effort was deflected in, the first was a brilliant long-range effort that left David Marshall with no chance.

As well as his goals, Johnson was key as Tony Mowbray’s side dominated play and they went on to pick up three points with relative ease after their remarkably fast start.

Obviously, Derby fans were gutted with the way their team played and many commented on the fact that it was a former player who made the big difference on the day. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 'Exactly what this team is missing' – These Derby fans react as former player stars in heavy Rams defeat

