‘Exactly what this team is missing’ – These Derby fans react as former player stars in heavy Rams defeat

Derby County were hammered 4-0 by Blackburn at Pride Park yesterday, with former player Bradley Johnson starring for Rovers.

The 33-year-old was a very big signing for the Rams when he arrived from Norwich and whilst he did well at times, he didn’t really hit the heights many expected.

However, he is still playing in the Championship and he showed his quality against Phillip Cocu’s men by scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes.

Whilst his second effort was deflected in, the first was a brilliant long-range effort that left David Marshall with no chance.

As well as his goals, Johnson was key as Tony Mowbray’s side dominated play and they went on to pick up three points with relative ease after their remarkably fast start.

Obviously, Derby fans were gutted with the way their team played and many commented on the fact that it was a former player who made the big difference on the day. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

2 years ago derby release B Johnson as he was probably one our worst midfielders. It is one game, but imagine having him in this team now.. shows how much we’ve regressed #dcfc — DCFCtalk (@Dcfctalk2) September 26, 2020

Bradley Johnson was under appreciated for years at Derby. And he has shown today that he is exactly what this team is missing with his aggression and physicality in midfield #dcfc — Nige (@NigeBriden) September 26, 2020

Johnson doing us dirty #dcfc — Olivia Bloor (@Liv_Bloor) September 26, 2020

Tell you who would make our midfield stronger…. Bradley Johnson. #dcfc — Jack Siddons (@Siddons) September 26, 2020

Bradley Johnson transformed into prime Paul scholes or summet?! #dcfc — ben (@BenDorrington95) September 26, 2020

Those Bradley Johnson goals sums up what happens to players when they join us…He scored goals like that for fun while at Leeds and Norwich,comes to us and for 4 years bar an improvement under Lampard was hopeless…we are in massive trouble #dcfc — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) September 26, 2020

Exactly this, it's as if we coach things out of a players natural game — Dave (@davew_71) September 26, 2020