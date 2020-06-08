‘Exactly what they need’ – West Ham register interest in 12-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are said to be “keen” on signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze, according to reliable club insider ExWHUEmployee.

The 21-year-old has been an influential player for QPR this season, scoring 12 goals in the Championship and chipping in with a further eight assists.

QPR will be desperate to hold onto their talisman this summer, though, with his contract in West London set to expire at the end next year.

Spurs and Newcastle United have been linked with Eze, but now, West Ham are said to be “keen” on signing the playmaker, who has thrived under Mark Warburton this season.

David Moyes will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer despite his side’s top-flight status hanging by a thread, and Eze is undoubtedly a young, exciting talent who would get fans off their seat.

What do the FLW team think? Here, we discuss this potential arrival at West Ham…

Ned Holmes

I think this would be a fantastic move for the Hammers.

Eze has been fantastic this season and is one of the brightest young prospects in the Championship at the moment.

The QPR man is a dynamic and electric playmaker, and once he gets used to the pace of the Premier League is someone that could add a real creative spark.

At just 21, Eze should continue to improve over the next few years, so this looks like it could be a really exciting move.

Jacob Potter

He’s exactly the type of player that West Ham need.

West Ham have lacked creativity in central areas for a while now, and I think Eze could be the player that could fill that void for the Hammers.

Eze has shown that he can cause opposition problems throughout matches in the Championship in the 2019/20 season, and I think he deserves his shot in the Premier League ahead of next year’s campaign.

A move to West Ham United could be the perfect stepping stone for Eze to progress and develop as a player.

A player with a bright future ahead of him, that’s for sure.

George Dagless

Potentially.

He’ll have to prove himself in the Premier League but I don’t think is much doubt that he has the potential to do well in the top flight.

Obviously, QPR are going to want to keep him and will fight to do so and get every penny for him but, if they do not go up this season, it is going to be a struggle in the summer for sure.

West Ham have some good players and if they can get in Eze and let him play regularly he could prove to be a hit.

George Harbey

I think that West Ham could be a good move for Eze and Eze would be an excellent signing for the Hammers.

A new, creative number 10 is what they need, in my opinion, in order to provide them with that creative spark and bit of energy behind the striker.

Eze scores goals and produces assists in abundance, and he offers threat in attack which is exactly what they need under David Moyes.

With Grady Diangana also set to return after an impressive loan spell at West Brom, it could be an exciting season for the Hammers next term.