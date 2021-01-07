‘Exactly what they need’ – Sheffield Wednesday eye Leeds United transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is attracting interest from five Championship clubs, according to Football Insider.

The Wales international has made eight appearances for Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League this season, but looks likely to be let out on loan by the Argentinian for the rest of the campaign.

United don’t exactly have massive strength in depth, but it seems that Roberts’ development will be served best by playing regular football elsewhere.

Roberts appeared for Leeds 23 times last season in the league, scoring four times as Bielsa converted him into an attacking midfielder – a role he seemed to relish.

Extremely versatile and with age on his side, the 21-year-old was bound to attract interest from the second tier of English football, and Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs that reportedly want to take him temporarily.

They face stiff competition from Bournemouth, Derby County, Cardiff and Preston North End for his signature, but would he be a good signing at Hillsborough and would he fit into the squad?

Our FLW writers take a look at the situation…

George Harbey

This would be a great signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Roberts proved to be key in Leeds’ promotion from the Premier League last season, scoring some big goals towards the end of the season

He’s transformed into an attacking midfielder under Marcelo Bielsa, but he could play in a handful of attacking positions for the Owls.

He is skilful and good on the ball, and I think he would add a lot of firepower to Wednesday’s attack going forward.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, they desperately need attacking reinforcements during this window, and Roberts is a good player.

At his best, the Welsh international is a direct threat with his pace, whilst he’s also intelligent in the way he finds space in the final third, and he does weigh in with a few goals. So, there’s no doubt he improves the Owls squad, and he would get in the first XI too. However, he isn’t the answer to all of their problems. Even though he has chipped in with goals for Leeds, Roberts isn’t prolific. Plus, Wednesday still need a striker who can excel with his back to goal, holding the ball up and bringing others into play. So, it needs to be a very busy month at Hillsborough, and Roberts would be a good loan signing. Getting him to play alongside a more experienced, physical striker could transform Wednesday and help them out of the relegation battle they find themselves in right now.

Jake Sanders

I really like the sound of this from a Wednesday point of view.

Whilst Roberts has slipped down the pecking order at Leeds, the 21-year-old played a key part under Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the previous two seasons. And this is exactly what Wednesday need – young, quick and exciting attacking players that have the bit between their teeth and have something to prove. With Roberts ticking those boxes, I believe this would be a shrewd piece of business for the Owls.