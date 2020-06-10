‘Exactly what they need’ – QPR linked with proven Championship performer: The verdict

As per the Athletic, QPR are interested in signing Ben Watson this summer as he nears contract expiry with Nottingham Forest.

If he doesn’t sign for the Reds, he could be available on a free and the Hoops might well be able to bring him in.

Would he be a good signing, though? Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

This would be a shrewd signing for QPR in the summer.

Watson has been a key member of the Nottingham Forest squad that are challenging for promotion into the Premier League this season.

I’m not surprised to hear that he could be moving on in the summer though, as some will argue that his best days are behind him now.

But he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship with Forest still, and I think he’d be a really good addition to the QPR squad.

Mark Warburton has a number of young players in his senior squad, and could certainly benefit from having some more experienced faces to help get the right balance in his squad.

Watson is exactly what they need.

George Harbey

Watson could be a really solid, experienced addition for QPR as they look to strengthen ahead of a potential push for the play-offs next season.

Watson has been nothing other than a revelation under Sabri Lamouchi this term, coming on leaps and bounds under the Frenchman and proving to become an influential player in their bid for promotion, which not many would have expected before the season started.

I think QPR are lacking that midfielder who can break up play and anchor the midfield, giving their creative players license to attack. They have missed that combative player since losing Massimo Luongo to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

He may be old and he may only be there for one or two years, but Watson could be a shrewd addition for the R’s.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a fantastic move to me.

The R’s vulnerability at the back this season has been as much down to their weak midfield as their backline and bringing Watson would go some way toward helping to solve that.

On top of that, he plays the quarterback role in midfield very well and could help make Warburton’s side even more dangerous in the final third.

His age is, of course, an issue but he’s shown he can still compete at the top of the Championship this season.

QPR would be a much better side with Watson on the pitch.