With just weeks to go until the Championship campaign begins, Watford will surely not be satisfied with their summer transfer business.

Indeed, ahead of their clash with QPR on August 5th, we'd expect to see a few more signings heading to Vicarage Road, with plenty of gaps in the squad needing filling following plenty of summer departures.

One player who could soon be heading for Hertfordshire is Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis.

As per the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park and as such, Watford are keen on striking a loan deal for the season.

Lewis has two years remaining on his contract with the Magpies.

Would Jamal Lewis be a good signing for Watford?

With the above links in mind, then, we thought we'd ask some of our FLW writers to share their thoughts on whether or not this would be good business for the Hornets.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is exactly what the Hornets need at present.

Following the departure of Hassane Kamara to Udinese after his permanent switch to the Italian club and subsequent loan back to Vicarage Road, Watford look very light in the left-back position.

So far in pre-season, Valerien Ismael has opted for a back-four, and only youngster James Morris would be considered a 'natural' in that left-back position when looking at the players currently on the club's books.

As such, bringing in at least one left-back this summer should be one of the club's biggest priorities, and having previously been linked with George Bello and now Lewis, Watford must understand that.

It would also appear to be a loan deal that makes sense for all parties.

Jamal Lewis has made just 10 appearances for Newcastle over the last two seasons and it seems very clear that he needs a fresh start elsewhere.

That is before you even consider the club are now set to play Champions League football and bring in even stronger players moving forwards.

With two years left on his deal, perhaps Watford and Newcastle can agree a season-long loan deal, with some sort of potential option to buy if things go well.

Given Lewis' ability and experience, and Watford's great need in the position, this would certainly be a good signing for the Hornets.

Ned Holmes

Watford are light of options at left-back and Jamal Lewis would be a fantastic signing.

The defender has struggled at Newcastle United and finds himself out of favour at St James' Park, which offers the Hornets an opportunity.

A move away from the North East club could be just what Lewis needs to kick-start his stalling career and he has certainly enjoyed his time in the Championship in the past.

The 25-year-old was part of a Norwich City side that won the second tier at a canter in 2019/20 - flying down the left flank and finishing the season with four assists.

Stepping back down to the Championship could help him get back to his best and he's certainly got the physical attributes to be effective in the high intensity system that Valerien Ismael prefers.