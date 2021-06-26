‘Exactly what Paul Cook will be looking for’ – Ipswich Town close to QPR agreement: The verdict

Ben Wignall

I was surprised that Bonne didn’t make much of an impact at QPR last season – he scored 11 goals the season prior in what I thought was a pretty poor Charlton side so with better service I expected him to be at least a 15 goal a season man for the Hoops.

From a very early stage though it seemed as though Mark Warburton lost trust in him – Lyndon Dykes was favoured in a one striker system and then when it was switched to a two up-top formation, Charlie Austin was brought in to partner the Scotland international, further leaving Bonne in the cold.

Ipswich have been linked with a plethora of strikers already this summer – some of them you’d say are pretty unrealistic – but Bonne would seem to be in their reach, whether that be a loan move or a permanent one.

On the strength of his Charlton performances then a drop down to League One for Bonne could see him be a really prolific scorer, and he’s a lot more of a realistic option than some of the other names mooted, so if Ipswich can get a deal done then it’s a really good one.

Jacob Potter

This would be a decent addition to the Ipswich Town team this summer.

Bonne is likely to be struggling for consistent minutes with QPR this season, especially now that Charlie Austin has signed permanently for the club.

His arrival will only push Bonne further down the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s plans heading into the new league campaign, so a move to Ipswich could be the ideal scenario for all parties involved.

Ipswich could benefit from adding depth to their attacking options as well, as they’re going to need more firepower in their squad if they’re to challenge for promotion back into the Championship this term.

Ned Holmes

Ipswich look a little short of quality up top and signing Macauley Bonne could help them solve that problem.

He looks the odd man out at QPR, with Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, and Charlie Kelman also in Mark Warburton’s squad.

When given a regular run in the side, Bonne has proven himself a consistent goalscorer in the past and that’s surely exactly what Paul Cook will be looking for.

The R’s striker has scored goals at Championship level but not set the world alight in the second tier, so the step down to League One could be just what he needs to kick on.

It’s one that works for all parties because you feel QPR will be open to letting him leave and the player will want regular football.