‘Exactly what Nottingham Forest have been missing’ – Is 13-goal star ready to start for Chris Hughton’s side? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The League One play-off semi-finals are only halfway through but football fans are only talking about one man.

Brennan Johnson is currently on loan with Lincoln City where he has enjoyed a wonderful campaign after scoring 13 and creating 13 goals in 45 appearances for the club, playing a key role in their push for promotion.

Whatever happens to the Imps in the next week or so, Chris Hughton and the Nottingham Forest hierarchy will be keeping a very close eye on his progress.

Johnson looks like a player who is more than ready to step up to the demands of Championship football, but is the 19-year-old ready to be a key man for Chris Hughton’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever score a goal at the City Ground?

1 of 18 Lars Veldwijk Yes No

Jacob Potter

I think he’s more than ready.

I’ll be honest, I was surprised to see Nottingham Forest loan him out in the 2020/21 season anyway, as he could have offered them something different in the Championship this term.

So it hasn’t come as a surprise to see him thriving with Lincoln City, and he’ll be hoping he can cap off a magnificent season with promotion into the second-tier with the Imps.

With Sammy Ameobi reportedly heading for the City ground exit door this summer, Johnson certainly deserves a chance to impress in the Nottingham Forest first-team.

If they aren’t to offer him a chance in the senior side, then it wouldn’t surprise me if he was to look at a permanent move elsewhere.

After Forest’s struggles this season, there isn’t a better time to throw Johnson his chance in the first-team this summer.

It should be a no-brainer for Chris Hughton to include him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

George Harbey

1000%. He’ll be a regular starter next season. You look at what Johnson brings to the Lincoln side, especially last night. Pace, drive, mobility, a willingness to work hard and ability to pick up spaces in the final third. That is exactly what Nottingham Forest have been missing this season, and they need someone who has his guile and threat from midfield. Johnson has come from strength to strength this season and has almost gone from a boy to a man, and it would be excellent for him to win promotion at his age. He will be so key for the Reds next season. The question is, will they manage to keep hold of him? Sam Rourke He’s definitely going to be involved in my eyes. Johnson has showcased exactly what he’s all about this season at Lincoln City and he’s come a real long way in-terms of his progression. The 19-year-old’s managed to iron out some of the raw tendencies he previously exhibited and now offers a real energetic threat in the final third, and Hughton will 100% be integrating him into the Forest setup next term. He offers pace, mobility and most importantly a strong work ethic and willingness to improve and develop – he’s the sort of player Hughton will love to have in his squad.