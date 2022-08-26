“Exactly what boss Russell Martin would want” – Swansea City considering Rotherham United transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are targeting a move for Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene.

According to Wales Online, the Rotherham United winger is on the shortlist of potential signings at South Wales.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 25-year old would be a good addition to Russell Martin’s squad…

Adam Jones

The chance to weaken one of their league rivals is a tempting one and the Irishman has certainly shown that he can be a goalscoring asset so far this season.

It was previously unclear whether he would be able to make this step up – but he has the ingredients to be a real asset in the second tier and the Swans could certainly benefit from having another attacking option at their disposal.

Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi are decent attackers to have in this division – but they need to be more clinical and having Ogbene for competition may help them to overcome their current problems in front of goal.

Also able to play out wide, he could operate in a number of positions for Russell Martin’s side and this is why they need to get a deal over the line if financially possible.

It would be difficult to see the Millers letting him go at this stage though.

Charlie Gregory

For me, Ogbene is one of the most exciting and talented players in his position in the EFL right now. If Swansea sign him, then it will be a superb piece of business from them then.

He is exactly what boss Russell Martin would want on that right flank. He can get forward with pace, take on opposition players and beat them and then even finish too – as the Swans saw themselves in the first game of the new season. Considering that age is also on his side, all the signs point to this being an astute move by the Welsh outfit.

If Rotherham do sell him, it would be a huge blow. Right now, he looks like one of their best players and one of their most promising talents. There would be a huge gap on the right if he was to depart and it would leave the Millers scrambling for a new addition in the last few days of the transfer window.

For Swansea though, he could slot right into their first-team and would likely look at home on that right flank straight away.

Declan Harte

Ogbene has come on leaps and bounds in the last year and has earned the chance to compete in the Championship with either Rotherham or Swansea.

He is also a versatile player and can play across the right flank or even through the middle up front, if required.

He could fill the hole in the squad at right wing back quite nicely, and given that he has only 12 months remaining on his contract he could be an affordable addition to the team.

It would be an exciting addition to the side and would represent a big boost to Martin’s squad if he could get this deal over the line at some stage.

Striking a partnership with international teammate Michael Obafemi could also prove quite a fruitful strategy for the Swans.