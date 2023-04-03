Coventry City suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend, as Mark Robins' side's play-off hopes took a blow at the CBS Arena.

Jacob Brown had given Stoke an early lead at Coventry, with Tyrese Campbell doubling that advantage shortly after half-time. Within the space of six minutes, Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever struck to seal the points before 77 minutes.

Robins' side are eighth in the table and four points adrift of Blackburn Rovers in the race for sixth.

The positivity around the club is still there, however, with the Sky Blues heading in the right direction under new owner Doug King.

Post-match, footage has emerged of King (via @TheSkyBlueHub) at a legend's event following the game. There was vocal support for the Coventry owner from supporters in the casino, with King thanking them for that before brushing off Saturday's defeat to Stoke, insisting that there will be setbacks as Coventry pursue a brighter future.

"Thanks for all your support. We were beginning, we are going to have setbacks, don't worry about them. We've got a great manager and we are on the right mission," part of King's speech said.

As you might expect, there was a flood of reaction following such lifting footage, with many Coventry fans throwing more praise the way of the club's owner.

Many were hanging onto his comments regarding setbacks in the short-term.

Others just wanted to underline their love for the new owner.

Coventry face Swansea City and Watford over the Easter period as they bid to put their play-off push back on track.