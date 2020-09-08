‘Exactly the type of striker they need’ – West Brom in talks with Watford over summer transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with Watford over a loan move for striker Andre Gray.

The Baggies are preparing for life back in the Premier League and look a striker short at present.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are in talks with Watford over a loan deal for Gray.

It is understood that the Hornets are open to letting him leave on a temporary deal.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s a striker that knows where the net is in the Premier League and he might relish a move away from Watford now.

I think he has a bit of a point to prove in the top flight and Slaven Bilic will be using that to try and motivate him to score the goals needed to keep the Baggies up.

I do think they’ll need to add further to their attacking options even if Gray does arrive, but it is a good step in the right direction for me.

Sam Rourke

I’m not convinced here.

Gray struggled for game-time last season at Vicarage Road and only managed to notch two goals for the Hornets as they fell to relegation.

In my eyes, West Brom need to be signing a striker who has shown a certain level of form last season and one that can hit the ground running, and you just cannot guarantee that with Gray, with him being out of the Hornets first-team for a while.

There has to be a lot of better alternatives here for the Baggies, ones who are younger, in better form and have room to grow and develop.

Karlan Grant has been heavily linked and for me, he represents a better transfer deal for West Brom compared to Gray.

Jacob Potter

He’s exactly the type of striker they need.

West Brom aren’t likely to dominate possession in their matches in the Premier League next season, so they’ll need a striker that can work hard and press from the front.

Gray fits that description well, and you can understand Slaven Bilic’s thinking behind targeting a move for the Watford forward.

With the Hornets being relegated into the Championship, you would imagine that the club will be looking to trim the wage bill before the transfer window closes later this year.

Therefore, players like Gray could be moved on in the summer, with it being likely that he’s on high wages.

He’s shown that he’s good enough to play in the Premier League, and I think he’d be a certain starter for West Brom if he signed for the club.