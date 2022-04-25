“Exactly the type of player we need” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Baggies eye transfer move for 26-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have an interest in Reading’s John Swift and are looking to sign him this summer, as per Express and Star.

The attacking midfielder has made 38 appearances for Reading this year contributing 11 goals and 13 assists to the side too.

His numbers this season make him Reading’s top scorer and number one for assists too.

The 26-year-old has made over 100 appearances in the Championship and we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt what he thinks about the potential signing as he said: “I don’t think you’ll find an Albion fan who will be unhappy with signing John Swift on a free transfer.

“His numbers are outstanding in a poor Reading team when he hasn’t always been available too this season. I think they’re incredible so on a free transfer, it’s probably the best deal you could make in the Championship.

“I think there was excitement when Albion bought in Alex Mowatt on a free of course, that hasn’t turn out to exactly be successful but the club has shown they are willing to snap up these high profile free transfers.

“From a Championship perspective, signing John Swift would definitely be a good deal in my opinion, exactly the type of player we need. We need creativity, we need craft, we need guile, we need someone to unlock defences and you’ve just got to look at John Swift’s numbers across the years in the Championship to show he’ll do exactly that.

“A really good signing if we can get him.”

The Verdict:

You have to echo Matt’s thoughts on this one as Swift would be a brilliant signing for West Brom especially if they can get him on a free.

Swift has been at Reading for a number of years now but the side have done poorly this season and it’s the right time for the player to make a move that will allow him to play at a higher level.

West Brom will be going into next season with the intention of being at the top end of the table and the 26-year-old can no doubt have a big part to play in this himself.

He is exactly the kind of signing that will get Albion fans excited for next season.