‘Exactly the type of player we need’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans excited as fresh transfer target emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly eyeing a move for in-demand Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, which has caused a stir among the Hillsborough faithful.

Wednesday remain under a transfer embargo for the time being, which is limiting Darren Moore’s preparations for life in League One.

It appears the Owls are still assessing their options, however, as Yorkshire Live has reported they’re keeping tabs on Wing.

A new midfielder is understood to be high on Moore’s summer shopping list with the Boro man now a potential summer target.

The 26-year-old impressed on loan at Rotherham United in the second half of last season and has returned to his parent club – though with just a year left on his current deal his Riverside career could end in the current window.

The report claims that Championship new boys Hull City and Peterborough United are interested in Wing, while Rotherham are said to be keen to bring him back to the New York Stadium.

Wednesday have a seriously depleted squad after a significant number of their players were released at the end of the season and it seems the link to the Boro midfielder has caught the attention of the Yorkshire club’s fanbase.

Read their reaction here:

Exactly type of player we need surely some lower end champ sides are in for him tho https://t.co/8M5HzTQ1I9 — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) June 27, 2021

100% have him all day long. https://t.co/CP9HP7pek9 — Dan (@danowl16) June 27, 2021

That would be a right coupe for L1 he absolutely ran us ragged for Rotherham when they beat us a Hillsboro. Would a thought a few championship sides be after him tho — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) June 27, 2021

I’d take him all day long..class at Rotherham — GARY (@GONZOGAZ) June 27, 2021

I really liked what I saw of him at Rotherham last season. Defo 100% take him. 👍 — Claire Kingswood (@ClaireKingswood) June 27, 2021

First linked player I can get behind signing… very good 👍 — ᗷᎥǤ ᗪᗩ乙 💙 #NHSPay15 (@TheDazzler43) June 27, 2021