Phil Hay has revealed that there is a release clause in Rodrigo Moreno's contract, allowing Al-Rayyan to sign the forward for a fee of around £3 million from Leeds United.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Rodrigo is set to depart for the Qatari side. He said: "Rodrigo Moreno Machado leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari side Al-Rayyan, done deal and here we go.

"Medical ongoing for Rodrigo, waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today."

The Spaniard finished as the Whites' top scorer last season and ended the campaign with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old was reported to be of interest to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE (via Sport Witness), as well as their cross-city rivals Atletico, as per Spanish journalist Aaron Dominguez.

The Daily Mail linked the forward with Everton, who were said to be monitoring his situation, but there was no breakthrough with the Premier League side and Leeds.

The striker recently received a call-up to the Spanish national team, and may well be hoping to get into their squad for the European Championships at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He has eight goals from 28 caps and will want to be playing at a higher level if possible, which means leaving Elland Road, as he is one of a number of first-team players set to depart this summer now that Leeds' relegation has been confirmed to the Championship, especially those in the squad who have played at the elite level previously.

However, a further update from Bruno Andrade confirmed the Qatari interest from Al-Rayyan, who were said to be "confident in signing Rodrigo Moreno" last week.

How much are Leeds making from Rodrigo's sale?

According to Phil Hay, Rodrigo's release clause to move to Al-Rayyan is set at around £3 million.

It means the Whites are set to make a major loss on the Spanish international, with Rodrigo joining Leeds in the summer of 2020 on a four-year deal from Valencia for a then club-record fee of around £27 million (€30 million), as per Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road and is being sold for a fraction of the price paid three years ago.

Rodrigo went on to score 28 goals and collected a further five assists from 97 games for the Whites, having previously spent time in La Liga with Valencia and Portugal with Benfica.

Rodrigo scored or assisted 100 goals in 220 games for the Spanish giants and 63 in 120 games for Benfica.

Is £3 million a good fee for Rodrigo to leave Leeds?

Obviously, Rodrigo was a wage that needed to come off Leeds' books, and given his contractual situation, the Whites simply needed to get any fee they could for him.

The fee is tiny, though, and given his quality for Leeds last season, Leeds fans maybe would have hoped for more. The forward gave them a fighting chance of staying up with his goals, but at 32, and a high earner, it is still the right time for he and Leeds to go their separate ways.

The release clause strips away any negotiating power the Whites had despite the Football Transfers website having a tool named xTV (expected transfer valuation) which attempts to combine factors such as age, form, and contract situation and give an overall figure for what a player may be worth.

The xTV for Rodrigo is set by them at around €6.5 million and their website states that Leeds could receive anything between €4.9 million and €8.1 million for the 32-year-old.

Al-Rayyan have evidently got themselves a bargain with Leeds' Rodrigo.