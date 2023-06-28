Norwich City are set to receive a £3 million windfall as part of James Maddison’s proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries stand to make up a seven-figure sum due to a sell-on clause they agreed with Leicester City when they sold Maddison to the Foxes.

Maddison spent two seasons with Norwich, joining the club in 2016 from Coventry City, before going on to make the switch to the Premier League.

As part of the deal to sell Maddison, Norwich negotiated a clause that now will net them 15 per cent of the profit that Leicester have made in the sale of the 26-year-old.

How much did Leicester City sign Maddison for?

Leicester signed the playmaker in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth a reported £20 million.

The midfielder is now closing in on a deal worth £40 million to Spurs, which means the Norfolk club will earn 15 per cent of £20 million, which works out to be £3 million.

Coventry City will also earn between 10 and 15 per cent of the deal as they hold a similar clause from their deal to sell Maddison to Norwich.

That should net the Sky Blues between £300,000 and £450,000, to go along with the reported £2.5 million that they earned from his initial sale in 2016.

Norwich could have made even more from this clause, but Leicester rejected an offer worth £50 million for Maddison last summer from Newcastle United.

How important will the £3 million windfall be for Norwich City?

Norwich do not have as much money available in their transfer budget this summer compared to previous transfer windows, so this will come as a big boost to their finances.

The sales of key players like Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons may be needed in order to fund further transfer activity.

Norwich have already made three free signings with a fourth set to be confirmed soon in Borja Sainz.

Were Leicester City right to cash-in on James Maddison?

A £40 million figure is a slightly underwhelming fee for Leicester given what they could have made for selling him a year ago.

That Leicester suffered relegation while keeping him anyway is the worst of both worlds and has proven costly in more ways than one.

But that won’t matter too much for Norwich, who have earned an extra £3 million for a player they sold five years ago.

The extra money Coventry stand to make will also come as a boost to the Sky Blues given their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.