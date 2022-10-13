Ex-Wolves player selects 51-year-old as perfect candidate for West Brom managerial vacancy

It has only been three days since Steve Bruce lost his job as West Bromwich Albion manager, but a whole host of names have been mentioned in regards to his potential successor at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies’ early season performances have led to the dismissal of the four-time Championship promotion winner, who could only guide Albion to one win out of their first 13 league matches of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite being left in the relegation zone by Bruce, the West Brom role is still an attractive proposition for a manager because of the players a manager would have at their disposal.

The likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift were this summer added to the talents already there, such as Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant, Dara O’Shea and Grady Diangana, meaning whoever replaces Bruce in the dugout has got plenty of ammunition to work with.

Different types of coaches have been linked with young up-and-comers such as Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards mentioned, but also the more experienced heads like Sean Dyche.

And it is Dyche who is a perfect fit for West Brom according to Dave Edwards, who was best known for featuring in the midfield of the Baggies’ bitter Black Country rivals Wolves.

“You look at that West Brom squad and I think Sean Dyche – if he gets the opportunity – will see it as a club that’s underperforming,” Edwards said on TalkSPORT.

“There’s a lot of upside to this West Brom job – they’re third bottom in the table with a good group of players, so you can make an instant impact and I feel for Sean Dyche to get back to the level he needs to be in the Premier League, he’s going to have to take a Championship job and try and get them up himself, and I see that as being the perfect fit.

“I think Chris Wilder would be good as well, I don’t know if he’d want a bit of a longer break, but Sean Dyche for me is the one because you don’t want to stay out of football too long, you can get forgotten about quite quickly so he’ll be itching to get back in.

“And I think West Brom would be the perfect opportunity for him with a good group of players, decent budget, he can get some momentum going there quite quickly I’d imagine with the way he will set the team up and the way he’ll get them working – he’ll definitely cut out those mistakes they’ve been making.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear a rival player’s thoughts on West Brom’s current situation, and for some of their fanbase they will believe that Edwards has made the right choice of manager.

Dyche is someone who will take no messing about from the hierarchy at the Baggies and he has enough experience to turn things around at the club.

The current squad needs a certain type of character to get the best out of them, and from what we know of Dyche, he’s certainly got plenty of character.

It is just a case of whether or not he could be tempted with a drop to the Championship – we know he’s affording himself a window of opportunity to seek a Premier League role, but if that hasn’t come about for him and he is done waiting, then there is few better jobs to go for than the one at Albion.