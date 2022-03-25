Ex-West Ham and Arsenal defender describes difficulty playing against ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe

Ex-West Ham United and Arsenal defender Matthew Upson has spoken out following former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe’s retirement.

The 42-year-old played against Defoe on many occasions in the Premier League and the pair were also apart of England’s 2010 World Cup squad together.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Upson described just how difficult it was to play against the former Sunderland man.

“I played against Jermain Defoe so many times and was on the receiving end of some of those brilliant finishes and pieces of quality he produced over the years in the Premier League,” Upson told Sky Sports News via the Sunderland Echo.

“To be ninth in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list is an outstanding achievement and he was just one of those players you just couldn’t take your eyes off him.”

“He’s not massive in stature but really packed a punch on the pitch in terms of his movement, his ability to cope with contact and then be alive in the box.”

“He was a really difficult player to play against.”

Defoe announced his retirement from professional football yesterday afternoon with a statement on Twitter. It signalled the end of a successful career consisting of over 700 appearances and 300 goal. Defoe now moves onto the next stage of his life, and Upson says he can see the 39-year-old having a go at punditry.

“In terms of off the pitch he was just a very happy-go-lucky guy, a great guy to have in the dressing room and good fun.” Upson explained.

“I see him doing bits of media at the moment,” added Upson.

“Whether coaching will be his thing, there are players that I’ve played with that you remember and you think there is no way they are going to be a coach, and then they retire and become really successful coaches. Or there are players you think are nailed on to go into management and then decide not to.”

“It’s so personal and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of discussions with people around him to try and figure out what the next step is.”

The Verdict

You can tell from Matthew Upson’s words the admiration he has for Jermain Defoe.

He sums up brilliantly just how difficult Defoe was to contain, even despite his small stature.

It seems as though punditry may be on the cards for Defoe if Upson is correct, but the 39-year-old has plenty of options ahead of him, that’s for sure.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Defoe’s post-football career develops now that he has hung up his boots.