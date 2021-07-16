Ex-West Brom star tips new arrival to make immediate impact at Hawthorns

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips is of the opinion that Matt Clarke will be a regular starter next season for the club after he sealed a loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion recently.

Clarke is a player that knows the Sky Bet Championship very well having spent time at Derby County on a temporary basis from the Seagulls in the last few years.

He’s in new surroundings for this coming campaign, though, with him swapping the East Midlands for the Black Country and Phillips reckons the defender should be a regular this season for the Albion once he’s bedded in and go up to speed.

When asked by West Brom News whether he thinks Clarke will come straight into the side, Phillips replied:

“I think he will, yes. That’s what he’s been brought through the door to do.

“I don’t think he’s been signed to sit on the bench so I think he’ll start if I’m being honest.

“Of course, it depends on pre-season and whether he hits the ground running but if he does, he’ll start for me.”

The Verdict

Valerien Ismael will surely be looking to bring his three at the back system to West Brom and Clarke lends himself nicely to that.

He is a left-footed centre-half that played in a three at times last year for Derby County so he should take to what he is being asked to do at the Hawthorns fairly quickly.

Ismael has obviously identified him as a player that will help him get his approach across to his new team and so it seems likely he’ll play a lot next season.

20 questions about some of West Brom’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 West Brom's first-ever game at the Hawthorns was against which side? Burnley Birmingham City QPR Derby County