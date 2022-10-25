Ex-West Brom player raises concerns over Carlos Corberan appointment

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell believes that the Baggies need an experienced manager to take over from Steve Bruce, amid news that Carlos Corberan is all-set to be confirmed as their new boss.

Albion have been without a permanent manager for over two weeks following the sacking of Bruce after eight months in charge, with under-21’s boss Richard Beale taking over as caretaker.

With two defeats in three matches though, the hierarchy at The Hawthorns have accelerated their managerial decision, and this week they have honed in on Corberan as the man to lead them forward.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-West Brom players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill Yes No

The Spaniard took Huddersfield Town to within 90 minutes of the Premier League last season, guiding them to an unexpected third-placed finish in the Championship before resigning from his job, with the direction the Terriers were heading in not aligned with his own vision.

Having spent six weeks at Greek giants Olympiacos, Corberan is now a free agent again and is set to be appointed at Albion, but in the eyes of Campbell, who played 49 times for West Brom between 2005 and 2006, more experience is needed to turn things round.

“They need a strong and experienced manager as far as I’m concerned,” Campbell told Mr Gamble.

“They need someone who can go in and get a hold of the dressing room and win it over.

“Unless you win the dressing room over with those experienced players, then you’re going nowhere.

“Experienced players are powerful at football clubs, but this is a talented squad, and they are underperforming.

“So there needs to be a manager who can win over these guys and get them going in the right direction.

“They need to get going and start winning games because West Brom should not be where they are right now.

“They’re underperforming in a big way, so I believe they need an experienced manager in there.”

The Verdict

Campbell’s claim that the Baggies need experience would surely mean he thinks Corberan would be a poor appointment.

The kind of experience he explains that the club needs would mean someone like a Sean Dyche would be a better fit, although he perhaps was out of reach in the end.

Yet despite his lack of experience being a head coach, Corberan has done good things in his short career as he was able to turn around Huddersfield from being relegation strugglers to promotion contenders in a matter of less than 12 months.

The players would have to buy into his methods of course, but there’s no reason as to why the Spaniard cannot be a success.