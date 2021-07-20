Ex-West Brom player makes Matheus Pereira/Crystal Palace claim as Eagles and West Ham circle

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer has suggested that Crystal Palace could be the right potential destination for Matheus Pereira this summer as speculation on his future intensifies.

It has been reported by The Athletic that Crystal Palace are one of a host of clubs that are interested in making a potential move for Pereira this summer.

That comes after his excellent debut campaign in the Premier League that saw him register 11 goals and six assists in 33 appearances despite the Baggies’ struggles last term.

It has been reported that Pereira is attracting the attentions of the likes of Leeds United, Aston Villa and Leicester City this summer.

While according to the latest report from Claret and Hugh, West Ham are also now potentially set to enter the race for his signature. That comes with the Hammers eyeing up alternatives to Jesse Lingard with that deal now looking less likely to happen.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern, Palmer outlined that he believes a move to Crystal Palace might be a good one for the Eagles in the event that they were to lose their star man Wilfried Zaha this summer.

He said: “Yeah, he is, especially if you’re going to lose Zaha, but we still don’t know what’s going to happen with him. Obviously Palace will be desperate to keep him, but he’s always intimated that he wants a move away.

“So somebody like that coming into the club would be a suitable replacement for Zaha if he goes and maybe that might be in their thinking.”

The verdict

You would have to agree with Palmer here in terms of Palace would find themselves an excellent potential Zaha replacement, were he to leave, if they were to make a move for Pereira this summer.

However, the attacker is going to have interest from a host of other clubs before the window closes it seems and he has to weigh up whether a move to Selhurst Park would be right for him.

Pereira is someone that showed he can add goals to any side in the Premier League last term and that is something that every team is searching for in the top-flight.

That makes him one of the hottest properties outside of the division at the moment and West Brom look set to be able to command a sizeable transfer fee for his services.

You would question whether Palace have the financial resources to compete with the other teams that are interested in the Brazilian. If they could do then it would be a huge coup for them to attract someone of his quality to them this summer.