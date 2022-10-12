Ex-West Brom player delivers reaction to Steve Bruce departure

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell is not shocked that Steve Bruce was finally given his marching orders at The Hawthorns, insisting that it was a long time coming thanks to the recent performances.

Following a run of just one victory in 13 Championship matches so far this season, Bruce was let go by the Baggies hierarchy – perhaps a few weeks too late in the eyes of some.

The levels of toxicity in the terraces when it came to Albion matches had reached a high level by the time that Luton Town visited the Midlands on Saturday afternoon, and a goalless draw saw an even angrier reaction and it ultimately signalled the end of Bruce’s time in the dugout.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

Despite being able to bring in the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace over the summer, Bruce has not been able to get the Baggies firing on all cylinders, and ultimately he has paid the price by losing his job.

And Campbell, who featured for West Brom in 2005 and 2006 before moving on to Cardiff City, believes that in the end, the powers-that-be at the club ended up doing the right thing in a bid to save their season.

“It was always coming, unfortunately, for Steve Bruce,” Campbell told West Brom News.

“He’s a lovely guy but look, it’s a results-based business, isn’t it?

“With his know-how in the Championship, you’d have expected a reaction from the team when he was appointed but he just never really took off at West Brom.

“It’s like lighting a firework and it doesn’t take off and the wick goes out. I think that’s what’s happened at West Brom.

“They’ve got one of the best squads in the Championship and you’d expect more from them.

“With an experienced manager like Bruce coming in, you’d expect them to be up there challenging and I just think it’s been a damp squib.

“The fuse has gone out, they haven’t looked interested.

“The buck stops with the manager but there are certain players there… they’ve got a really good side and they should be winning a lot more games.

“It was always coming, unfortunately.”

The Verdict

West Brom now can’t afford to dwell too much on the past, but this decision should have perhaps come sooner.

Despite their xG (expected goals) showing that they should be in the automatic promotion spots, the Baggies have been lingering in the relegation zone, which is absolutely not good enough for a squad of their calibre.

It hadn’t been working under Bruce for quite some time, and the signs were even there last season when they mustered up a 10th-placed finish when it could have been so much better.

Now, there has to be hope that someone else can come in – whether that is an experienced head or a young up-and-comer – who can turn their fortunes around, and then we will see if it was a manager problem or a squad problem.