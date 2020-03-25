Ex-West Brom midfielder James Morrison issues challenge to Liam Ridgewell amid lockdown

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison has issued a challenge via his official Instagram account to Liam Ridgewell.

With football at a standstill due to recent events across the world, many football fans, players and former professionals have taken to social media to take part in numerous sporting challenges.

Gaining lots of interaction, back garden challenges, skills challenges and more have become more than popular.

Former Baggies man Morrison has now offered the latest challenge, chipping a golf ball into a bucket, and he has issued a challenge to former West Brom defender and team-mate Ridgewell.

The footage of the latest challenge saw Morrison fail on a number of occasions, but he did get a few attempts in to the bucket – throwing the gauntlet down to Ridgewell.

Morrison, who retired for West Brom last summer, is now part of West Brom’s coaching staff in the academy setup, whilst Ridgewell played for the club during 2012 and 2014, before embarking on spells in Major League Soccer and Southend United most recently.

The duo’s former club West Brom are currently sitting second in the Championship table behind Leeds United, and both will be eager to see if they can gain automatic promotion when football returns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HnTupglOozpmM0lJTczmKcBMISpVx9x3ZIZ00/

The Verdict

Social media has never been more useful of late with the standstill in football and national lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Football fans are taking part in various challenges to keep their minds occupied whilst football is halted, and there seems to be a new challenge appearing every week.

Morrison has produced the latest, which will surely catch on in the coming days.