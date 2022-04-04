Ex-West Brom man Nigel Quashie issues scathing verdict following Birmingham loss

West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs this season were majorly dented on Sunday afternoon after they were defeated by Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

The Baggies made the trip to St. Andrew’s with manager Steve Bruce coming up against the side he used to play for and coach, but ultimately came up short against Lee Bowyer’s men.

Despite having eight attempts to the Blues’ three, Albion were not able to get a single one on target and the match ended up being settled from the penalty spot on 67 minutes through Lyle Taylor.

The performance from the West Brom team prompted fury from not only their fans, a former player in Nigel Quashie as well.

Quashie, a former Scotland international, played 29 times for Albion between 2006 and 2007 but also spent time at Birmingham on loan when he was a West Ham United player.

And having been in attendance for the derby clash in the second city, the 43-year-old issued a scathing verdict on West Brom’s performance on Twitter, where he criticised them for their lack of fight and effort.

This was a derby game #wba and football goes out the window. There was 1 tackle i can remember on the 10th minute but that’s nowhere near good enough. An appetite to roll sleeves up get your foot in and fight will always mean something to these supporters! 😡😤 pic.twitter.com/jAVjlh14ue — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) April 3, 2022

The Verdict

With West Brom not being able to afford dropping many more points this season if they’re to get into the play-offs, Sunday’s result came as a major blow.

That outcome has left the Baggies in 12th position with seven matches to play in the league, and they are currently eight points behind the final play-off position which is surely going to be too much to overcome.

With the team they had on paper at the start of the season, Albion were expected to be strong promotion contenders but it appears that their season may have officially faltered.

Whether Steve Bruce gets another crack remains to be seen next season but on the evidence of their latest performance it doesn’t look good.