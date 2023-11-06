In spite of things that have been happening off the pitch in recent times, West Bromwich Albion are bang in form in the Championship and are gunning for promotion back to the top flight of English football.

Carlos Corberan currently has the Baggies in fifth position in the Championship following a 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday afternoon, which was their third league win in a row.

The Albion squad is pretty much the same as what it was last season, with Corberan unable to really add to his side due to a lack of funds available to him.

Parachute payments ran out during the summer and their owner - Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai - has been pretty much absent for a long time and owed the club £5 million that he took out in June 2021 for one of his other businesses, which is a figure that has now been written off in the belief that it will never be repaid.

Supporters have been pressuring Lai to leave for a while, and they could get their wish sooner rather than later.

What is Guochuan Lai's valuation of West Brom?

Earlier in the year during the summer transfer window, Lai was believed to value the Baggies at around the £60 million mark, with that being a significant loss on the £175 million that was spent to acquire the club outright in 2016 when they were in the Premier League,

However, that figure has dropped since, with The Telegraph's John Percy claiming in September that parties were in talks for a £50 million takeover, so it had dropped £10 million in the space of a few months.

Lai is seemingly wanting to now cut his losses, but because of the legalities that come with a takeover, it will still take a while for anything to happen.

What is the latest on a takeover for West Brom?

Whilst the club is still under the ownership of Lai, Andy Street - the Mayor of the West Midlands - has revealed he has been in dialogue with the Action For Albion group in regards to helping to facilitate a takeover, and former BBC presenter Adrian Goldberg also revealing that sports lawyer David Hinchcliffe was watching on in the directors box against Hull this past weekend.

That could indicate that a potential sale is progressing nicely, and Chris Lepowski, who reported on the Baggies for a number of years, has heard that there is at least one party who is extremely serious in taking over from Lai at The Hawthorns, with optimism that a deal will be done with that party around the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024, with other groups also keen on capitalising.

“Two parties I’ve heard are very much involved in the discussions,” Lepowski said on The Liquidator Podcast.

“I’ve heard that one is extremely serious. The second party has a lesser chance of being successful.

“I am aware actually that there is a third party that are not actively involved right now in discussions, but are observing how discussions go. What I do know is that there is a broad optimism this could get over the line.

“There are obviously various hurdles to go through in these discussions, not least NDAs. We’ve used some discretion in stepping back and not using names, because I’ve got my thoughts on who it might be. We are at very delicate stage at where these discussions are.

“Like I said, there is a broad optimism right now that the big player could get over the line. These things can go all sorts of directions that you don’t know about and can’t control.

"There is certainly a broad optimism that something can happen if not this side of the new year, then in the new year."