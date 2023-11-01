A former promising talent who was on the books at Man City and played for multiple EFL clubs has announced his retirement at the age of just 27.

Kean Bryan came through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, captaining their development squad and earning a professional contract at the English giants, but he didn't ever play for the Citizens and instead spent time on loan at Bury and Oldham Athletic in League One in his early career.

A move to Sheffield United followed in the summer of 2018, but he saw minimal game-time in his first two years at Bramall Lane and had to go on loan to Bolton Wanderers of League One in January 2020 to get some minutes.

Bryan did eventually play in the league for the Blades in 2020-21, appearing 13 times in the Premier League and even scoring at Old Trafford against Man United, but he departed at the end of that season and joined West Brom, with both clubs then in the Championship.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The left-footed defender played just the three times for the Baggies though in his debut season before suffering an ACL injury, and despite coming back in under-21's matches at the back end of last season, November 2021 would be the final time he would compete in a professional competitive match.

Kean Bryan's Career League Statistics Season Team Division Appearances Goals Assists 2016-17 Bury (On Loan) League One 12 0 0 2017-18 Oldham Athletic (On Loan) League One 32 2 2 2018-19 Sheffield United Championship 0 0 0 2019-20 Sheffield United Premier League 0 0 0 Bolton Wanderers (On Loan) League One 6 1 0 2020-21 Sheffield United Premier League 13 1 0 2021-22 West Brom Championship 3 0 0 2022-23 West Brom Championship 0 0 0

What injury led to Kean Bryan's retirement?

In just his third appearance for West Brom in November 2021, which came in a Championship clash with Hull City, Bryan suffered a serious knee injury late on in the first half in his first start for Albion.

He was not stretchered from the field but a subsequent scan showed the damage, and despite the general recovery time being around nine months for a football player, Bryan was still not close to returning after 14 months in January 2023 after suffering setbacks.

Bryan got two 45 minute stints under his belt in April 2023 for their under-21's, but as the summer transfer window came and went and he still found himself without a club, it appears that he was in no position to sign for another team as he has now revealed that medical advice has told him to step away from football for good.

What has Kean Bryan said after revealing his retirement?

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bryan has thanked a lot of people for their help and support over the years, especially after a tough year-and-a-half with an injury that he could no longer come back from.

"I would like to announce my retirement from professional football," Bryan wrote.

"After two long years battling with my Knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.

"Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer & that dream came true.

"To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me achieve my dream... my Mum & Step Dad who are no longer with us, who drove up and down the country to support me from the age of 10, I will forever be grateful for everything you both done for me.

"My two Sisters and little Brother who have always been my biggest fans.

"My Fiancé who has been a rock for me in such a difficult period in my life, I will never be able to repay you for the support you give me.

"And of course my two boys who without knowing have made this difficult decision so much easier I love you both unconditionally.

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life. Thank you everyone for your support over the years."