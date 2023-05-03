Former West Brom midfielder Graham Dorrans has signed for seventh tier Scottish side Johnstone Burgh as he continues his career.

Where has Graham Dorrans been playing?

The 35-year-old, who came through the ranks at Livingston, is best known in England for his time with Albion. He made almost 200 appearances for the Baggies, with his best campaign undoubtedly coming in the 2009/10 season as Roberto Di Matteo’s side won promotion to the Premier League.

After helping Albion establish themselves in the top-flight, Dorrans would move onto Norwich City, before joining Rangers during what was a turbulent time for the Glasgow side.

Following his time at Ibrox, Dorrans would turn out for Dundee, Western Sydney Wanderers and Dunfermline, before a surprising announcement came on Tuesday about the midfielder, as it was confirmed by the Daily Record he has joined Johnstone Burgh.

Given his pedigree, it is seen as a huge deal for the club, and boss Jamie McKim revealed what a coup it was when speaking to the media.

“We're absolutely buzzing to get this deal over the line.It's definitely the biggest signing we as a club have ever made. It's certainly one of the biggest ever signings at our level too.

“I first met him on a UEFA B licence course a few years ago, but I never imagined I'd be in a position to eventually sign him for Johnstone Burgh. For me it's really important people understand this was a football decision for both us and Graham. This isn't just about a name for us or for him to wind down his career. He's keen to come here because he wants to keep playing and keep winning.”

Dorrans clearly has a love for the game

This is good to see as it shows that Dorrans has a real passion for football, and that he enjoys playing games, which is how it should be. Clearly, he is an incredible addition for a side at the level he will be playing at, and that will no doubt increase the spotlight on the league.

After a good career that has seen him play in the Premier League and for his country, Dorrans’ experience will be valuable and it will no doubt be something that his new teammates will look to tap into.

All connected to Albion in particular are sure to wish Dorrans well on this next career move, as he produced some magic moments for the club, especially during that promotion year under Di Matteo.