Ex-West Brom and Barnsley manager’s new role confirmed

Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerian Ismael has been confirmed as the new head coach of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

Rumours have swirled in recent days surrounding the 46-year-old’s future and on Friday afternoon, Besiktas confirmed his appointment via their social media channels.

“We would like to welcome Valérien Ismaël as our new Head Coach!” the club wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome to Beşiktaş, @valerien_ismael! #WelcomeIsmaël.”

Ismael makes the return to management having left his position as West Bromwich Albion boss by mutual consent at the beginning of February.

The Frenchman had put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Hawthorns last summer.

Ismael, who has also had managerial spells in Germany and Austria, also managed Barnsley in their successful 2020/21 campaign that saw them finish fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ultimately, Ismael and Barnsley fell short in the play-offs, losing 2-1 over two legs to Swansea City.

Ismael now takes over a Besiktas side sitting a lowly 8th in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Verdict

Valerian Ismael has not left it long before getting back into the dugout taking over at Besiktas less than two months after his time at West Bromwich Albion came to an end.

Ismael was not a popular figure at the Hawthorns, but has done well elsewhere, such as at Barnsley, so it remains to be seen how he will do in Turkey.

Besiktas are a huge club in Turkey, with a 40,000 plus capacity stadium and high expectations from their fanbase.

The club were Super Lig champions last season, beating Galatasaray on goal difference to lift the title, but are struggling in eighth place with eight games to go this term.

Ismael certainly looks to have a challenging job on his hands, then, but he has certainly landed on his feet following his West Brom departure.