Ex-West Brom ace suggests Valerien Ismael could land in-demand player amid Baggies’ interest

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer has suggested that he believes Valerien Ismael’s arrival at the Hawthorns could see them make a move for forward Daryl Dike this summer.

Ismael had Dike on loan during the second of last season in the Championship at Barnsley and he managed to get the very best form out of the promising forward. In total, he fired home an impressive tally of nine goals in his 21 appearances at Oakwell.

That form has made Dike a player in-demand this summer following his return to Orlando City and he has been linked with a move to a host of clubs including the likes of Everton, Wolves, Norwich City and Fulham.

West Brom were also reported by teamTALK to be interested in making a move for the forward before Ismael had even arrived at the Hawthorns this summer.

It is believed that Dike is available to be signed this summer for a fee of around £18 million and therefore West Brom could land him if they were able to stump up that kind of cash.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern, Palmer suggested that he feels West Brom would be able to do a deal with Orlando City regarding Dike now that Ismael has taken over as manager.

He said: “I think there’s a deal to be done. I think the kid wants to play, there’s a reason why he was sent out on loan.

“The £18m is the asking-price to start, but I think there is a deal to be done. If the lad wants to go and play, the deal is there to be done.”

The Verdict

This is a transfer that looks more possible following Ismael’s arrival at West Brom that it had done before the former Barnsley boss came to the Hawthorns. However, you would still have to doubt whether the Baggies could move Orlando City enough on their asking price for the attacker to make the move financially viable for them.

Dike would clearly be an excellent signing for West Brom to make this summer and if he did arrive at the Hawthorns then there is every reason to believe he could be a major success for them next term. Ismael already knows how to get the best out of him and therefore he would be able to get the right tactics in place to unlock his best form.

Palmer is right that Orlando City seem to be receptive to a potential permanent move for Dike, but I would just doubt whether the Baggies have the finances that are needed to make this move happen this summer. That is a shame because he would be an excellent signing for them if they could pull it off.