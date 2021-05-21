Ex-West Brom ace Kevin Phillips weighs in on Sam Allardyce’s exit and reacts to his decision

Former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips has praised Sam Allardyce’s honesty in admitting that the project at the Hawthorns was not something that he felt suited him at the moment.

Allardyce will step down as manager of West Brom after the final day of the Premier League season having been unable to keep the club in the top-flight despite improving the performance levels of the side. It has been reported by Birmingham Live that he has admitted that he was given assurances by the club’s board over the budget he would get this summer and that was not why he was leaving.

It is believed that the Baggies’ hierarchy were keen for Allardyce to remain in charge, but they will now have to begin their search for a new manager. It has been reported by The Telegraph that they are set to hold talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder over the vacant position at the Hawthorns.

West Brom quiz: Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips insisted that he was a little surprised that Allardyce does not feel he wants to be part of the club’s project to get back into the top-flight. However, he did salute his honesty and believes he will still have plenty of chances to get back into the game.

He said: “I’m surprised but not surprised if I’m being honest.

“It’s great that he’s come out and given his reasons why, he’s given honest reasons and that shows the quality of the man.

“He doesn’t feel the project is right for him, they want someone who’s going to hopefully take it long-term and he just feels he’s not the person for it. He could have quite easily taken the contract and not put his whole heart into it.

“In terms of his honesty, it’s fantastic and at least now the club can move on and start looking for someone else instead of him stringing them along.

“I’m a little bit surprised he hasn’t taken the challenge on but maybe he’s got to that stage of his career where he’s happy doing what he does.

“Maybe he’ll get a call in the summer or maybe he’ll get a call next February as he does. That could suit his lifestyle but I give him credit for his honesty.”

The verdict

Phillips is right that Allardyce has been very open and honest with supporters over the reasons behind his exit from the Baggies. It will be a blow for them that he feels it is not the right project for him, but they now know that they have time to find the right replacement for him ahead of next season and it is vital they get the right manager.

The experienced boss is someone that has been used to going into clubs to perform short-term jobs in the Premier League in recent campaigns. That seems to be the sort of job that he is wanting to continue to do in the next few years, rather than dropping back down to the Championship and trying to get a club back into the top-flight.

You would have to agree with Phillips that Allardyce should not be a manager that will be short of offers in the next few months. It does seem like he could get back into football but that it might be another short-term fix kind of scenario for him.